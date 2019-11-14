Klamath County has a new planning director in Erik Nobel.
According to a county press release, Nobel takes on this title after working as a Planner III since September of 2018 and following the retirement of previous Planning Director Mark Gallagher.
“Erik has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience, we are pleased to be working with him as Klamath continues to grow,” said Commissioner Donnie Boyd in the press release.
According to the press release, Nobel grew up in Klamath Falls and attended Henley schools before going to Oregon State University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in rangeland science. He previously worked for Klamath County Planning from 1995 to 2001 as an associate before joining the City of Klamath Falls’s Planning Department prior to his rehiring with the county in 2018.
“Erik emphasizes that citizens are welcome to visit the planning department to learn more about the land and property rights of Klamath County,” the press release said.