Marcus Henderson is taking on the role of Klamath County Counsel, providing legal advice to the county, beginning March 2 and will work for the county on retainer until then.
He said his experience as a partner at local firm Aspell & Henderson since 2012 handling civil matters has prepared him for the variety of matters he will face in the position as the county’s counsel.
“I look forward to serving the citizens of Klamath County,” Henderson said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”
Henderson graduated from the University of Oregon’s School of Law and returned to Klamath Falls, where he was born and raised, in 2002.
“I’m excited to be able to serve Klamath County and the citizens of Klamath County,” he said. “It’s a big geological county, but there are interesting legal matters coming its way, so it’s a position I’m excited to serve in.”
Board Chair Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said the board is, “pleased to welcome new County Counsel Marcus Henderson. Marcus Henderson is highly qualified and has a ton of experience related to working with special districts and other entities that make him well suited for this new position with the county.”
Henderson fills the position after the Klamath County Commissioners dismissed their previous counsel, Mika Blain, in December following a Human Resources investigation. The board conducted interviews after a nationwide application process.
“We felt that Marcus Henderson was the candidate that was not only the most qualified, but also the best fit,” Morris said.
The county position requires he step away from his private practice and that the county become his “sole client.”