Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have announced six new COVID-19 cases in the county as of Monday, April 6, according to a news release.
One new case was reported on Sunday. It brings the county case count to 21, with 20 being active and one in recovery. There have been 355 tests given in the county.
New cases are not a surprise as testing is now more available. It is important to look at the number of people who have been hospitalized: only three, in relation to the overall total of 21. Also, evidence is showing that people may contract the virus and have no symptoms. They may infect others without realizing it. This is why it is important to continue the practices of staying home, social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfecting surfaces, and frequent handwashing.
The information provided in KCPH's news release shows the county's coronavirus cases are affecting people of many ages. Four of the cases are in people ages 20-29, seven are in people ages 30-39, three in people ages 40-49, three in people ages 50-59, three in people ages 60-69, and one case in someone between age 70 and 79.
Eight of the county's cases are affecting males, and 13 cases are affecting females.
The CDC issued guidance that wearing a cloth mask or other fabric face covering may provide some protection to individuals in the community from asymptomatic people who are sick. KCPH officials encourage anyone who wears a mask to remember not to touch their face and to wash their mask after every use. Additionally, people opting to use a mask should not to use N95 or surgical masks, as those are reserved for healthcare workers.
For more information and COVID-19 updates, visit publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus.