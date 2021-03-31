Klamath County on Wednesday received formal permission to start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 16 and older with qualifying underlying health conditions, frontline workers who are face-to-face with the public and people living in multi-generational households.
All eligible individuals can now schedule their first-dose shot appointments for a Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Sky Lakes Medical Center by calling 1-833-606-4370 on weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center on the medical center campus. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available.
Underlying health conditions that put people at increased risk include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity (BMI of 30 or greater), pregnancy, Type 2 diabetes, and sickle cell disease. Also, people who are immunocompromised from organ transplant or HIV are at increased risk. Multi-generational households are those with three generations or more.
Until today, Klamath County adults aged 45-64 with underlying health conditions, farm and agricultural workers, people living in low-income senior housing, and people 65 and older and healthcare workers were eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.