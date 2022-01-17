In 2021, Klamath County Fire District 1 was dispatched on more calls than ever before — despite employing the same number of personnel that it did 24 years ago.
In the most recent KCFD1 data available, in 2021 the fire department responded to a total of 8,873 calls in Klamath Falls, roughly 75 percent of which were for emergency medical services. Countywide, the number of 2021 calls was 9,065.
That is an increase of 1,270 calls over the fire department’s previous record, set in 2019.
“What this says about our fire department is that we are busy, we never stop and we need our community’s support more than ever,” said Fire Chief Greg Davis.
As call numbers have increased, the department’s budget has grown along with it. The fire department’s total operating budget increased by 46 percent from 2017 to 2021 — from $9.4 million to $13.8 million.
But employment numbers haven’t kept pace.
In 2021, KCFD employed 75 people, 63 of whom are dedicated to providing emergency response. That’s the same number of employees it had in 1998, when call loads were much lower.
The increase in calls can be attributed to a growing population, as well as an increase in medical calls. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced call volumes, creating a lull in service calls during the widespread lockdowns in 2020, and then a record-breaking spike once restrictions loosened in 2021, according to Matt Hitchcock, Division Chief of Operations at KCFD1.
Fire Chief Greg Davis said the fire department averaged nearly 25 calls per day — roughly one call per hour.
At the KCFD1 Station 3 on Shasta Way and Mitchell Street, a group of firefighters, EMTs and paramedics stood in a circle in the garage — a brief respite from another busy day on the job. Despite many of them having been awake for nearly 48 hours straight, their spirits were high, and they spoke of their work with pride.
For Nathan Rintala, a firefighter paramedic at KCFD1, coffee is one of the most important things on his to-do list — besides answering the seemingly endless barrage of calls for medical services and fires.
Rintala likes to think of himself as a “coffee snob” and he said he brings in fresh coffee beans to grind up and share with the crew.
Sherman Wayland, an EMT stood next to one of the ambulances after working eight days in a row. He still had two more days left on his shift, after which he plans to drive home to Cave Junction — 135 miles from Klamath Falls — to spend time with his family.
Wayland has worked for KCFD1 for a little over four years, making the hours-long commute through the mountains to get to work. He’s usually up at about 3:30 a.m. and out the door by 4 in order to get to work on time.
For guys like Wayland, working at the fire station is part of who they are. It is how they are wired, and they love their job.
“We look out for each other,” Leland Ortis, a paramedic said. “At some locations you just don’t get that.”
Erick Bishop, the battalion chief at KCFD1, has been working at this station for 22 years.
Back in 2001, Bishop said that six calls a day was considered a rush. In 2022, 30 to 40 calls a day is the new normal.
Bishop said his crew could use an increase in funds, as well as staffing.
“It all boils down to dollars,” Bishop said. “The more dollars we have, the more people we can hire.”
Hitchcock said despite an increasing budget, those funds haven’t allowed the fire department to hire more people. The vast majority of the fire department’s budget goes towards routine expenses like wage increases, rising health insurance costs and retirement benefits — leaving only a small percentage of the budget for discretionary purposes like gasoline, equipment, training, and more.
Hitchcock said someof the fire department’s expenditures are covered through grants from various state and federal agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Despite the increasing demand on a department that has not seen personnel growth in decades, the crew at KCFD1 said it enjoys working for the community and finding ways to be serve efficiently.
“These guys here are all programmed to help,” Bishop added of his crew. “That is how they are wired.”