The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus is ripping through the state, and the effects of the current surge are causing disruptions in Klamath County.
While the variant is setting record highs for daily infections, local health officials say that most people who catch it — especially those who are vaccinated and boosted — are experiencing less severe infections with fewer hospitalizations and deaths.
But despite the good news, the rise in infections is causing disruptions at local schools and at Sky Lakes Medical Center as employees are forced to quarantine, leading to reduced staffing and outright closures.
“We don’t have the resources we wish we had but we have to do the best with what we’ve got,” said Valeree Lane, information officer for Klamath County Public Health. “We also have to keep a broader mindset. What we know about Omicron is that people are experiencing much lighter symptoms … even if people (test) positive they are going to come through ok. It is reassuring.”
Early this week, both Stearns and Peterson elementary schools closed to students through Friday, Jan. 21 because of staffing shortages, according to Klamath County School District. The staffing shortages are due primarily to sickness and quarantines. Both schools are slated to reopen Monday, Jan. 24.
“Any school closures will be limited to the amount of time needed to ensure we have the staff available to operate our schools safely,” the district said in a release.
The district asks that students and staff stay home if they are ill or have symptoms of COVID-19. Students and staff who are tested for the virus should stay home until they get back their test results.
Klamath County had been able to avoid the widespread school closures that have plagued other districts around the state in recent weeks, often in more populated areas.
Aside from Stearns and Peterson, only the Gilchrist School has had to temporarily close facilities this school year. When the Gilchrist community was heavily impacted by a virus outbreak in the fall, the school there remained online for much of November because of virus-related staffing shortages.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the latest COVID-19 inpatient numbers from Sky Lakes show 20 COVID-positive people currently at the hospital. Of those patients, 13 were unvaccinated, five were vaccinated, and two were boosted.
Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes, said the Oregon Health and Science University’s COVID forecast shows the current surge peaking at the end of January, followed by a precipitous decline. However, Hottman said that throughout the pandemic, Klamath County typically lagged behind other parts of the state — which may push off the local peak a little later into February or March.
He said he understands people are exhausted with COVID, but it will be important to try to weather this upcoming surge.
“As a society we’ve got fatigue and we are tired of dealing with it,” Hottman said. “We’ve got to maintain vigilance now more than ever, because the Omicron is so transmissible.”
Hottman said the virus is affecting staffing at the hospital.
“We are seeing staff who are infected with COVID and they are required to stay home or away from work,” he said. “It’s not like we have extra staff just hanging out.”
Sky Lakes has 10 National Guard members from Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base assisting in a non-medical capacity similar to support provided during the summer surge of the virus, Jennifer Shirar, the public information officer for Kingsley said. Travel nurses have also been at the hospital for many months, providing an influx of staff.
The hospital's general patient census has been hovering in the upper 60s and mid 70s — which is typical to what the hospital sees at this time of year. Over the summer, and during previous surges, the hospital's census was consistently in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Hottman added that although there might be a certain inevitability when it comes to Omicron due to its transmissibility, it is still important to do whatever possible to avoid infection or ensure the best outcome by getting vaccinated and boosted.
The free rapid test kits provided by the federal government are not expected to reach Klamath County until the end of January, making it more difficult for people to determine their infection status when weighing the decision to quarantine or return to work.
Lane said the state has prioritized areas with higher populations when delivering the rapid test kits, and that the Oregon Health Authority is projecting tests won't arrive in Klamath until the end of the month.
“In a perfect world they would already have been here to help people out,” Lane said. “But much like our pioneer ancestors we have to be prepared to do the best we can and make good calls.”