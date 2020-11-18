When Derrick Rowley was training to take over as the Klamath County Fairgrounds manager, he had no idea what he was in for. Nobody did.
From COVID-19, to layoffs, to a devastating wildfire season, this year has made for sleepless nights and questions about why he was putting himself through it. What's left of the fairgrounds staff isn't even sure if they can bring back their biggest celebration — the Klamath County Fair — next summer.
Earlier this year, Rowley announced layoffs of almost all of the fairgrounds staff, in the wake of the cancellation of nearly all events. Those events had brought in enough revenue to pay the wages of a staff of seven full-time employees. After 14 years at the organization, he knows what an empty event center can mean for employee wages.
Rowley has held the manager’s title since March, just in time for Governor Kate Brown's restrictions on events to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Typically, the grounds host about 400 events a year. Rowley said that variety makes every day working at the fairgrounds different from the last.
The governor’s first round of mandates, which meant shuttering any events with more than 250 people, came as the Home and Garden Show was already set up and ready to welcome the public the next day. Rowley said it was tough to walk into the event center and tell everyone to pack up.
“It’s hard to cancel them,” he said. “Unfortunately, we had to go in there and tell them they can’t have the event.”
Although it didn’t look good for much of the summer, by November almost all of the staff had returned to work. Rowley credits the creation of a childcare program on the grounds as key to paying the bills and allowing him to hire his staff back.
“Being able to have the childcare co-op and rent the facility to them was a huge factor in bringing the guys back and keeping them working,” he said.
Fairgrounds across the state are struggling, with some facing big cuts, Rowley said. With event centers shuttering, he said they’ve had to reinvent themselves to survive.
“Speaking with some of the other grounds around the state, I think we're pretty fortunate at the moment to be able to do what we're doing,” Rowley said of the childcare program. “It was a great opportunity, and I’m glad we were approached.”
They were able to host a couple of events—with restrictions—to make it through the summer. 4-H students were able to host their annual livestock auction, with socially-distanced and online bidding. The grounds also hosted a drive-in movie night with the Ross Ragland Theater.
“The amount of money that was raised for the kids and the animals was, it was shocking,” he said. “That was a great feeling to being able to let the kids have that still because I don't think there was a lot of fairgrounds in the state that actually let them do that.”
The childcare co-op required changes to Linman Hall before kids could enroll. Still, the funding the program spawned has meant jobs returned to the grounds.
When area wildfires compounded an already hard year for many families, Rowley said they were the sort of hub of the community’s generosity. The phones were ringing off the hook with people calling about how they can help or businesses looking to donate supplies to people who were displaced from their homes. Some didn’t even bother to call and Rowley said “stuff just showed up.”
“That makes you feel good because even though the fairgrounds is struggling, we were still able to offer help when, you know, it was tough on us,” he said. “But that's what we're here for, and that part of the job actually is pretty nice.”
The previously empty fairgrounds was suddenly home to supplies from food, water, clothes, animal feed, hay and so much more. In a matter of hours, the Klamath Freedom Celebration stepped in to administer the heaps of donations to those in need.
“It's pretty amazing how much people want to help, and a lot of people don't really see it,” he said. “It does make it feel good.”
In the meantime, Rowley’s keeping his eyes forward and knows that if he can lead the fairgrounds through a global pandemic, he can make it through anything.
If they are able to host a fair next summer, Rowley said “we’re going big.”