The Klamath County Fair will be back this summer, with headliner concerts and traditional events a year after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair, which will run from Thursday, August 5, through Sunday, August 8, will feature main attractions such as live music by Everclear and Sawyer Brown, as well as a livestock olympics and auction, as well as a demolition derby.
The 1990s alternative rock band Everclear will hit the stage in the John Hancock Event Center on Friday, August 7, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., and the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18, and can be purchased for $15 on the Klamath County Fair official website.
Later that night, Sawyer Brown will play at 8:30 p.m. and tickets for that event are $20 per person. If tickets to the show are purchased by July 31, entry into the fair on Saturday is included.
General seating for both shows is $10 per person.
The popular demolition derby will also be back in 2021, so prepare to hear the roar of the engines and the crashes of the competitors once again. The derby will take place on Saturday at the Klamath County Fair Outdoor Arena starting at 1 p.m.
Tickets for adults and children older than 13 are $20, with entry free for children age 12 and under. If tickets are purchased by July 31, fair entry is included.
After a tough year last year, folks at the Klamath County Fairgrounds and Events Center are eager to welcome people back.
“After a year of “no” fair, we are so very excited to see the crowds, hear the sounds, taste the tastes — of fair food that is — and visit with friends and neighbors,” Dawn McLing, office manager at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Events Center wrote in a press release.