The annual 4H/FFA Rotary Livestock Auction smashed another record in 2021, reeling in $1,286,000 and surpassing last year's $967,000 mark.
But the auction record wasn't the only good news coming from last weekend's Klamath County Fair, which aside from a virtual auction, took a pandemic-caused year off in 2020.
According to fairgrounds manager DJ Rowley, the event far surpassed organizers' expectations.
"We were just very thankful for the community showing up and giving us that support after such a long, tough year," Rowley said.
The official attendance numbers aren't in yet, as the fair opted to use an outside company to run the ticket booths and they're waiting for the full report, Rowley said. However, the long lines and large crowds were more than an encouraging sign.
"It was just crazy, that's all I can really say," Rowley said. "We're still sitting back going 'Oh my God, that was crazy.'"
Leading up to last weekend, Rowley said they were hearing from other fairs around the state that attendance across the state was "off the charts, way up from anything they've ever seen before."
The large, happy throngs of fairgoers were vindication for Rowley and the fair staff as they didn't have a whole lot of time to truly plan the fair.
Vendors and entertainment weren't able to truly commit until about mid-June so "we were kind of up against the wall when it came down to time," Rowley said.
This year's fair was also Rowley's first as fairgrounds manager. After working at the Klamath County Fairgrounds for almost 15 years, he assumed the managerial role in March 2020. After last year's pandemic cancellation, this year was "a little stressful."
For the past several years, Rowley said there's been a push among staff to change the fair's perception in the community. They've tried to get a little better every year and after this past weekend, "we feel like we're headed in the right direction."
"There's always room for improvement," Rowley said. "Next year marks 100 years on that location. So we're already wanting to start planning."