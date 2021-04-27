Healthy Klamath in partnership with the city of Klamath Falls and now Klamath County, are making strides in fundraising efforts for a new ADA-accessible destination playground in Moore Park.
At the recommendation and request of Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services Director Myles Maxey, the Klamath County Commissioners recently voted to approve a $12,000 sponsorship from Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services.
The donation will be put toward purchasing an all-access merry-go-round, designed to allow children of all abilities an opportunity to experience the benefits of play.
A focus of the project is to create a playground that is accessible to all families, with rubber surfaces and play structures that are ADA-friendly.
Artistic elements that showcase the culture and history of Klamath Basin will be incorporated into the design. Features include a lava cave labyrinth, a Klamath tule hut and an F-15 jet. The custom designed, 18,000-square-foot playground will replace the current equipment located next to the tennis courts in Moore Park.
Local businesses and organizations can choose to sponsor equipment in the playground. Equipment pricing ranges from $1,000 — $12,000, and organizations will receive a plaque next to the piece acknowledging their contribution.
Additionally, composite fence posts that can be engraved to commemorate family and personal donations are available for $100. The fundraising committee for the playground plans to reignite efforts this spring and begin sharing sponsorship opportunities more widely.
Email bluezonesproject@healthyklamath.org for questions about the project.