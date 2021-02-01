A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy will graduate basic police class in a private ceremony Thursday in Salem.
Andrew Nichols is one of 37 gradates in the 403rd Basic Police Class of the Oregon Public Safety Academy.
Basic Police Class is 16 weeks of training in things like survival skills, ethics, community policing, cultural diversity, drug recognition and many others.
The graduation ceremony will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions. The ceremony will take place at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.