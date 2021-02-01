Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy will graduate basic police class in a private ceremony Thursday in Salem.

Andrew Nichols is one of 37 gradates in the 403rd Basic Police Class of the Oregon Public Safety Academy.

Basic Police Class is 16 weeks of training in things like survival skills, ethics, community policing, cultural diversity, drug recognition and many others.

The graduation ceremony will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions. The ceremony will take place at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

