The Klamath County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus in order to make the county eligible for state and federal reimbursement funding for resources used to address the global pandemic and allow the county flexibility in contract and acquisition rules.
Klamath County only has one case of the disease as of Tuesday afternoon.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd expressed support for declaring an emergency in the county, even though he doesn’t feel we're necessarily experiencing an emergency at this time.
“I don’t think we’re in an emergency today, I want to be very clear, I think Klamath County is not in that position right this minute,” Boyd said. “But I think we need to declare an emergency in Klamath County so we can open up our ability to be a little more fluid and the fact that we need to be able to ask the state for reimbursement and help with things that the county emergency can help with.”
Board Chair Kelley Minty Morris agreed that she doesn’t feel that the county is in a state of emergency in terms of the scope of the virus in the county, but instead motioned for the declaration so the county can utilize the additional resources and leniency the emergency affords it.
“I agree with Commissioner Boyd that it’s not as though this means the sky is falling, we’re in an emergency. What it sets us up to do is just procedurally have a lot more flexibility,” she said.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot emphasized that the emergency declaration should not be cause of the community to panic.
“I agree that we need to be very clear to the citizens that the sky is not falling, it’s not time to go out and clear the shelves from every store, I know it’s happening already, and that’s the most frustrating piece is that come with fear and those types of things. So the message to the citizens needs to dial that back a little bit and the reasons for an emergency need to be very clear,” DeGroot said.
The ability for the county to be reimbursed was a motivation for DeGroot, as he said that he’s been told by those at the Fairgrounds that they’re expecting a loss of around $300,000 due to cancelled events and loss of business. He also brought up the impacts local businesses are seeing amidst mandated closures. Morris agreed with DeGroot.
“And that’s why, to me, I have no question in my mind that we should do this,” Morris said. “Again, it’s procedural. It’s county government procedural. It’s not really making a statement other than we’re aligning ourselves just to be in the que for resources and flexibility.”
Other counties in Oregon have also followed in Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s footsteps of declaring a state of emergency. Brown declared an Oregon-wide emergency on March 8, and Klamath County Counsel Marcus Henderson said other counties across the state have also done so or are considering it in future public meetings.
“The good news is that we’ve rehearsed this quite a bit,” Commissioner DeGroot said. “Not necessarily this emergency, but Cascadia and all of those different things. It’s prepared us over the course of the last three years.”
The county state of emergency lasts until May 12.