Klamath County Cultural Coalition is now accepting applications for its County Coalition Arts Grant through new funds received from the Oregon Cultural Trust, according to a news release.
The annual grant program supports grants of up to $2,000 awarded through a competitive scoring process. Nonprofit organizations that stage cultural events in Klamath County can apply for funds to support a specific event or project.
The Count Coalition broadly defines culture as any activity related to the arts, heritage, or history of the local area. In past years grants have supported music programs, art workshops, film festivals, poetry readings, living history exhibitions and more.
Due to COVID-19, all grant-supported projects must adhere to the Oregon state guidelines for social distancing, masks and crowd sizes.
Grant applications and current W-9 submissions must be submitted via email to Rich Bergstrom at richb1943@live.com no later than Nov. 17. More information about the grant program and application forms are available at www.klamathculture.org.