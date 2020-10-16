Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
10-18 KCCC grant

Klamath County Cultural Coalition has opened its application window for 20221 arts grants of up to $2,000 for arts and cultural activities in Klamath County, such as Latino dancers for the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in Klamath Falls.

 Submitted photo

Klamath County Cultural Coalition is now accepting applications for its County Coalition Arts Grant through new funds received from the Oregon Cultural Trust, according to a news release.

The annual grant program supports grants of up to $2,000 awarded through a competitive scoring process. Nonprofit organizations that stage cultural events in Klamath County can apply for funds to support a specific event or project.

The Count Coalition broadly defines culture as any activity related to the arts, heritage, or history of the local area. In past years grants have supported music programs, art workshops, film festivals, poetry readings, living history exhibitions and more.

Due to COVID-19, all grant-supported projects must adhere to the Oregon state guidelines for social distancing, masks and crowd sizes.

Grant applications and current W-9 submissions must be submitted via email to Rich Bergstrom at richb1943@live.com no later than Nov. 17. More information about the grant program and application forms are available at www.klamathculture.org.

