Klamath County Circuit Court will close on designated days due to budget constraints, according to a news release.
On May 20, 2020, Chief Justice Martha Walters issued Chief Justice Order (CJO) No. 20-017 directing three state-wide court closure days which will be observed in May, June and July. The court closure days are part of a budget reduction strategy being implemented by the Oregon Judicial Department. On these closure days, court staff will be on unpaid furlough status and the court will be closed for all public business.
Klamath County Circuit Court will be closed on Friday, May 29, June 26, and July 17.
Changes to operations and updated information will be posted on the Klamath County Circuit Court website at www.courts.oregon.gov/courts/klamath/.