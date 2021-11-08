For more than 100 years, the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce has been addressing issues critical to the economic vitality of Klamath County.
It will celebrate this history on Saturday, Jan. 29 at its 100th Annual Awards Gala and Centennial Celebration. The celebration will not only commemorate 100 years of service, but will also recognize individuals and organizations that played important roles to make Klamath the community we cherish.
This year’s event will be a little different than. It will be held at Century Aviation in a private airplane hanger and will feature a full catered dinner, appetizers, drinks and entertainment. The chamber will present its usual eight awards plus a couple of special century awards. Citizens are encouraged to make nominations now for the following awards:
• Big Idea Innovation
• Youth Leadership
• Commitment to Community
• Best Place to Work
• Spirit of Entrepreneurism (for profit business)
• Spirit of Entrepreneurism (nonprofit business)
• Lifetime Achievement
• Pathfinder Award
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 5 and can be made online at www.klamath.org. The criteria for each award can be found online as well.
According to Heather Harter, the chamber’s executive director, the organization opened its doors in 1905 but was not incorporated until 1921 — the same year it began recognizing the accomplishments of the businesses and leaders in the Basin.
This year, the celebration will take a look back at some of the highlights of the last 100 years, but will also look ahead.
“I also want to focus on our future: Where are we headed now and what will Klamath be moving forward,” said Harter.
To join the Klamath County Chamber in celebration of 100 years of achievement and in setting a positive tone and solid foundation for the next 100 years visit www.klamath.org or call (541) 884-5193. Tickets and sponsorship are on sale now.