Later this week, the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 100th anniversary.
The chamber and its guests will celebrate the organization’s 1921 incorporation with an awards gala and centennial celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The gala, delayed a year due to COVID-19, will take place at Century Aviation in a private airplane hangar and will include a catered dinner, appetizers, drinks and entertainment. It will also include an award ceremony to honor some of the individuals and organizations in Klamath County that have supported business and development in the last century.
Heather Harter, the chamber’s executive director, said local businesses pulled through elegantly during the worst part of the pandemic. But despite overcoming and adapting to a new normal, significant challenges still remain to their longterm success.
The main challenges Harter outlined for Klamath businesses include supply chain issues and the rising cost of goods. The nationwide labor crunch is also an obstacle, which has contributed to school closures and the lack of childcare resources in Klamath County, which in turn hurt the wider economy.
Still, Harter said the past year has taught business owners to be resilient, and taught customers the importance of supporting local outfits. During the early part of the pandemic, before vaccines were widely available and the nature of the virus was still unknown, Harter said people rallied around their local businesses.
“That is what our community does,” Harter said. “It rallies around each other and it supports each other.”
During that uncertain and difficult time, Harter said many local restaurants saw an increase in orders — though takeout instead of sit-down. While it is easier to hop online, Harter said, many Klamath shoppers made the decision to support local. That helped the Klamath economy fare better during the pandemic than places like Portland or other more populated areas.
Part of that trend is because people living in Klamath often know their small town local business owners personally, and this connection keeps community support strong. That connection between business and community is part of what they hope to celebrate on Saturday.
“This is a historic moment and I’m excited the date has been set for this milestone celebration,” Harter said.
The Chamber opened its doors in 1905 but wasn’t incorporated until 1921 — the same year it began recognizing the accomplishments of the businesses and leaders in the Basin.
This year, the celebration will take a look back at some of the century’s highlights, while also celebrating today’s top businesses.
“I look back through the successes that the Chamber has recognized over the past 100 years and I feel a great amount of respect,” said Harter. “But I also want to focus on our future — where are we headed now and what Klamath will be moving forward.”