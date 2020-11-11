Klamath Falls celebrated Veterans Day a little differently this year — and not just because of COVID-19.
This year's ceremony at Veteran’s Park also included the unveiling of a new program from Basin Transit Service and Klamath County, called “Veterans on the go,” which allows county veterans to ride BTS for free.
The morning kicked off with a drive-thru style parade of cars and trucks flying American flags and honking for community members gathered along Main Street.
After the convoy, people gathered at Veteran’s Park to honor the sacrifices veterans make.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, a Navy veteran, spoke about the significance of this holiday in Klamath County, where veterans make up about 10 percent of the population according to the last U.S. Census — well above the national average of 1%.
“We are a military town, we are a veteran town,” he said. “When we say we honor veterans in Klamath County, we take that seriously.”
DeGroot was one of 10 veteran guests on Wednesday, and he also payed tribute to his son who is currently serving in the U.S. Army.
New BTS general manager Adrian Mateos said that he knows firsthand how important it is to ensure veterans have access to services. Mateos is currently serving in the Air Force in addition to his work with BTS.
At the end of the ceremony, veteran guests boarded a bus wrapped in camouflage and other military-related decals for a lap around downtown.
To ride BTS free, veterans must show their Klamath County Veterans Card, which they can get from the clerk’s office.