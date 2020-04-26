Klamath County candidates weigh in

The Herald & News recently worked with a team of volunteer community leaders to compose a set of three questions for Klamath County commissioner and sheriff candidates. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, April 28. Ballots will be mailed out Wednesday, April 29.
The candidates were invited to submit responses to the three questions, with a total word limit of 500 for all three questions. Commissioner candidates were asked: 1. What motivated you to file as a candidate for county commissioner, and what are your strongest qualifications? 2. What do you see as the county’s biggest challenges, and how would you address them? 3. What do you see as the county’s greatest strengths, and how should they be used to advance the county’s interests?
These are their responses in alphabetical order by last name.
Klamath County Commissioners
Position 1
Note: We did not receive responses from Kenneth DeCrans, Kassandra Harding or Gary Powless who are also running for this position.
Donnie Boyd
1. I ran to give back to a community that for three generations has been good to me and my family. And I’m proud of what we’ve done so far. To help jumpstart Klamath’s frustratingly slow economic recovery, I’ve helped bring in new jobs and businesses. We’ve removed government red tape, so employers can grow rather than moving away. But there’s still much more work to do, such as reducing blighted housing to improve neighborhoods and increase property values; easing the permitting process for building and planning, so businesses that want to expand can do so; and further reducing excess spending within county government, to keep taxes low and maintain a competitive business advantage against other regions.
2. If we’re to move from just mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 shut-down to winning back economic ground, county government must help businesses by reducing risk and creating certainty. That means creating a good business environment, with low taxes, stable public finances, and quality public services. It means a well-educated and trained workforce. It means improving public safety funding to ensure low crime throughout the county and a great quality of life. These actions create an environment that produces jobs. We’re competing against the rest of America and the rest of the world. If we don’t perform at our best, the jobs will go elsewhere.
3. The citizens of Klamath County have always been and always will be our greatest strength. The people here never fail to come together in a crisis. And we always come through a crisis. It’s our citizens that have built an incredible healthcare system through Sky Lakes Medical Center and other local health providers. Our citizens have created nationally-ranked Oregon Tech. Our citizens have always supported Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base. And because of our amazing quality of life, when assigned to Kingsley, members of the Air Guard often lay down roots and make this their permanent home.
We need to build on our strengths. For instance, internet-connected companies can be based anywhere, and they should choose Klamath for it’s amazing quality of life. But we can’t wait to be discovered; we need to aggressively pursue economic growth for all our citizens.
Derek Kimbol
1. I am motivated to run for Klamath County Commissioner Position because I want to shift Klamath County into sustainability. My strongest qualifications are, that I am a lifelong resident of Klamath County who has grown up studying the issues our county faces. With the betterment of our communities in mind I graduated from Lane Community College and University of Oregon in 2011, with solutions to bring sustainability that will better our health, economies and ecosystems of Klamath County and our communities.
2. I see our county’s biggest challenges have sustainable solutions. Our challenges are all connected, one of our largest in becoming sustainable is managing our watersheds efficiently, modernization of our agricultural irrigation systems will lead to water conservation, education and grant capacity. Shifts into local food systems for Klamath County will bring more economy and better health. In addition, grant funding for restoration and modernization projects in Klamath County will create more job opportunities. Sustainable homes, buildings and development with public greenspaces are also achievable.
3. I see our county’s greatest strengths in our ecosystem and our residents. We have pristine waters and plenty of sunshine ideal for carbon neutral, fossil fuel-free cities and rural communities. Through sustainable education we will create new leaders dedicated to creating new policy in sustainability for the health of our county and future generations.
Ryan Wheelock
1. I filed so I can try and make a difference in Klamath County more than what I have. I believe owning a small business for the past 18 years, being the senior vice president for Klamath Freedom, being the Secretary of the Klamath County Economics Advisory Committee and listening to what people have to say are my strongest qualifications.
2. I believe the biggest challenge is making sure the county stays safe. I would work with the other Commissioners and the Sheriff to figure out the best avenue to get more patrols and more safety precautions to our citizens, especially in the areas that don’t get much if any now.
3. We have so many great people that live in the county and work for the county. We must all work together and listen to each other when it comes to our county. Most employees for the county are not listened to when they give their thoughts or opinions. Most people that live in the county are not listened to either. They try to give their thoughts and opinions and are left without an answer.
Position 3
Rod Davis
1. I grew up in Klamath County and have spent a lifetime serving my country and my community. I now see the opportunity to help Klamath County grow and prosper in the future.
My early education developed a sense of duty and loyalty to our country and its people. My US Air Force career progressed from being a fighter pilot, to Flight Commander responsible for 24 junior officers, to a Squadron Commander with 800 enlisted and officers in the Squadron, to the Vice and then Commander of a Fighter Wing with responsibility for 5,000 to 10,000 personnel. Simply put, I am an experienced manager of large organizations.
On leaving the military I attended Willamette University Law School. I worked in the Law Office of Brandsness and Brandsness for two years and served as Klamath County Counsel for 16 years, where I gained an in-depth knowledge of the Klamath County government.
2. The median household income in Klamath County is lower today than it was 30 years ago. Our most important challenge is providing more and better-paying jobs, that allow Klamath residents to support stable families and plan for the future. Important employers include the wood products industry, Kingsley Field, Sky Lakes hospital, and Oregon Tech. We also must aggressively protect the agriculture community, including participation in ongoing water rights court cases. We need new business and industry. We must make maximum use of opportunities under state law to make it easier and profitable for outside businesses to come into the county.
We also should immediately establish a Committee to analyze whether Klamath should become a Charter County, which would allow the County to establish how many Commissioners there will be and hire a professionally-trained County Manager. Commissioners would still establish county policy, but accept lower salaries while the manager would supervise day-to-day operations. This type of organization is closer to that of private corporations that have a CEO and Board of Directors.
3. The county’s greatest strengths are all around us. Rich agriculture land and natural attractions. Scenic and recreational waterways. Crater Lake National Park and, although in California, the Lava Beds National Monument adds to our tourist attractions. For the sports enthusiasts there are summer and winter activities available, as well as hunting and fishing. We also have a first-class fairground, golf courses, and ice-skating rink. Most of all, we have the people of Klamath County, who are hard-working and resilient and have come through many challenges before.
But by themselves, these advantages aren’t enough. To bring in jobs and business to build growth and prosperity, we must market ourselves to outside businesses, build a trained workforce to fill new jobs, and keep taxes and regulations low while improving the services the County government provides. I believe I have the management experience and in-depth knowledge of County government required to get that job done.
Derrick DeGroot
1. Four years ago, I successfully ran to be your County Commissioner with the thought that new, forward thinking leadership could create an atmosphere that would make Klamath County the kind of place that our kids would want to come home to. We have made significant strides toward that goal. During the course of the last four years, I have spent countless hours developing relationships and advocating for our community beyond its borders. Those relationships have paid off in dividends as Klamath has experienced real forward momentum that we continue to build on today. My motivation and energy have always been part of who I am. Now, I have nearly four years of experience as county commissioner under my belt, have demonstrated that I follow through with my commitments, and have never been better suited to further execute my duties for another four years.
2. I have long observed that one of our community’s biggest challenges has been a widely-held belief that we are incapable of doing more than what we have already achieved. I’ve seen that dynamic change in the past three years. Together, we have created a growing community hope that we can achieve more if we raise the bar. Our community is on a path of growth and prosperity. While we have all been affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns, I believe we are poised to respond swiftly to reopen our businesses. The “Open for Business” environment that we have worked hard over the last three years to create will continue. Public safety is paramount, and I will continue to make that a priority. With your support, I have helped secure additional federal payments that have helped fully fund our Sheriff’s Department for the past two years. We have eliminated the current need to use Road Fund Reserves to buffer those past shortfalls. Klamath River water challenges continue. As a participant in the Coalition of the Willing, I have been inspired by the great work that our community has done to work with our neighbors to try to bring reasonable collaborative solutions to our ongoing water issues. There is much work left ahead, but when our community comes together and creates a community-based solution — that’s a great start. I am dedicated to see that solution realized by working with State and Federal governments to make it a reality.
3. We live in a special, unique place. We are blessed with incredible resources — water, agriculture, timber, open spaces — that are appreciated by a special, diverse group of residents, and a growing number of visiting tourists. We need to continue to advocate for the proper management of those resources in a way that benefits our economy and respects our natural and cultural heritage. Together we have accomplished much. You, the citizens of Klamath County, remain our greatest asset. We have achieved a level of self-belief that will enable us to dream bigger, grow stronger and build a Klamath County our kids will come home to.
Dennis Vader
1. The reason I’m running (or my motivation) was that I still haven’t seen any changes in the way Klamath County Commissioners have tried to resolve some of the big issues.
Besides my military background and education in economics I’ve always been the person that people go to when a difficult problem arises.
2. I believe one of the county’s biggest challenges is how to treat the drug problems. Drug abuse contributes to domestic problems within the families as well as the crime inflicted on others.
In the previous years very little has been done to provide more treatment for drug abuse... My plan would call for less funding of the jail and use more of that funding towards drug treatment.
3. I think the county’s greatest strengths are:
#1 The people; which for the most part use the common sense approach to getting things done, and moving forward instead of letting bureaucracy slow down the process. I would like to be a more approachable commissioner, so that the public can get more involved in the county affairs. One way to implement this would be to have meetings available to the public at 6:30 or 7 p.m., so that working people could attend.
#2 Natural resources, such as the largest fresh water lake around, which could be used to sponsor sporting events. Events like sailing regattas, power boat races or paddle boat races. As a past recreation technician with the U.S. Forest Service, I can see how recreation in this county can be one of its biggest assets.
Jesse Withers
1. I’m tired of having hard working citizens being pushed around by these self-monitoring county departments. These county departments have led to a lot of undeserved unfairness and angry people.
I have five college degrees: Areas of studies include psychology, paralegal, criminal justice, early childhood education. I worked my way through some of university by working with very disturbed teenagers. Plus, I’ve attended and graduated from many private type schools: i.e. real estate, auto mechanics, diesel school, citizens police academy, bible institute, etc. I own and manage many properties in Klamath County for over 20 years.
2. Certain government issues need to be immediately addressed.
I.e. No more one person in a county department passing a special use permit for another county department on a county tax acquired property against the wishes of the many surrounding neighbors. These neighbors were just ignored. This interdepartmental favoritism must not be allowed. Interdepartmental decisions must go before the Klamath County Commission members, not be decided by one county person in one county department.
I.e. No more Code Enforcement making law abiding citizens get rid of their cherished personal possessions. Code Enforcement focus should be health and safety issues only. Their self-governing power has led them far astray, Code Enforcement thinks they should decide if your possessions are valuable or rubbish. Code Enforcement has caused a lot of sadness in this County. This must end.
I.e. No more holding up building permits for months just because some higher up in the county wants more attention.
I.e. No more changing a citizen’s property zoning without due process or notification and appeal process to owner.
No more citing a landlord into the Code Enforcement Court knowing that that landlord is in the middle of an eviction with a homeless person that was befriended, fighting to get control of his property back.
This self-governing by the departments has led to misuse of power. Your vote can change a lot of this.
3. The county’s greatest strengths are the people in the county themselves. Their hard work and belief in the American Dream has led to the greatness of the county. People work hard every day trying to get ahead and feed their families. This includes many government employees, many of which just want to feed their families and get by, but many of these employee’s higher ups have let them, as well as others, down.
Good leaders are very important. Your vote can make the difference.
Sheriff
Sheriff candidates were asked: 1. What are the greatest challenges to providing law enforcement in Klamath County, and what is your strategy for addressing those challenges? 2. How would you address growing concerns across the country about the number of people in county jails who need mental health services? 3. What are your thoughts on the subject of providing treatment programs for recreational drug users, as opposed to criminal prosecution?
Note: We did not receive a response from John Mogle who is also running for this position.
Chris Kaber
1. The greatest challenge to providing law enforcement services in Klamath County is the expansiveness (6,100 sq. miles) with an insufficient number of deputies to respond to calls for service appropriately in rural areas and at the same time balance a high number of calls within the Urban Growth Boundary. My strategy has been to build our patrol deputy numbers (a 20+% increase has been the result); ensure we fulfill our LE contracts which helps sustain funding for our Patrol Division; and increase the number of deputies assigned to rural resident deputy positions (we currently have two in northern Klamath County). Another challenge is the consistent plague of drug abuse which fuels increased criminal activity and is a steady drain on our law enforcement and criminal justice resources. One strategy to address this was my decision to reassign a detective and rejoin the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team. This team has had measurably good results and for years the Sheriff’s Office was not part of that effort. Yet another challenge is the severity of crime an individual must commit to receive an actual prison sentence, removing them from our county. Our only strategy is to keep arresting repeat offenders.
2. It is correct, this is a growing concern across the country, but we can only help impact and improve our situation in Klamath County. That is what has been happening in recent years. As a team, which includes the Sheriff’s Office, Community Corrections, Mental Health Courts, Klamath Public Defenders, and Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, we have been able to work in concert to not only provide mental health services to in-custody inmates, but also find alternative ways to provide consistent mental health services to people in crisis before they cross the threshold of our jail and enter the criminal justice system. With the cooperation of our law enforcement partners and continued training for our deputies, we have been using agreed upon programs to meet the need and, whenever possible, seek mental health services before incarceration. Daily, a team meets to discuss each new inmate and assess their needs. Significant benefits have been accomplished; continued partnerships are the answer.
3. Treatment programs without criminal prosecution or official sanction is to be promoted whenever possible to aid those with addictions that negatively affect their lives or the safety of the public. However, as it pertains to the Sheriff’s Office, the reality for a significant number of people is that it is a criminal prosecution, plea agreement, or sanction from a court that effectively influences them to attend and participate in drug and alcohol treatment programs. Without these requirements, they just won’t go. Currently, and as part of a state grant program, treatment services are provided by KBBH and Community Corrections, in our jail, for up to 25 inmates — two sessions per day. This benefits the community, the individual, and their families. One advantage to sentencing people locally is they receive treatment immediately. If sent to prison they often won’t receive treatment for years.
Daren Krag
1. Relationships between law enforcement and those we have sworn to serve and protect have changed dramatically over the years. Perhaps a lack of confidence or trust on the part of the public and perhaps law enforcement comes across as more guarded or less empathetic in part because of the unprecedented level of threat law enforcement currently faces. We as law enforcement must make it a priority to reestablish, or in some cases, establish a connection with the communities we serve. Each and every citizen of this county deserves the same level of service regardless of where they live or their socioeconomic status. Under my administration it will be an absolute priority that we, as an agency, become more involved in all aspects of our community. We as law enforcement must remember that people look to us for answers. When we fail to respond to a call, or fail to follow-up, we have broken that trust. Law enforcement needs to hold themselves to the highest standards of service. We will do this by fostering transparency to the community we are sworn to protect and ensuring accountability from all levels of the department. Klamath County SO will show the concern and empathy our customers expect. When we do this, we will build the long-lasting relationships, trust, and support that will benefit us all.
2. Again, I believe the focus should be in establishing relationships. Law enforcement has a major role and stake in finding solutions. Funding, housing, and treatment are key components. Law enforcement, mental health, courts, treatment facilities and counselors, and other community leaders have to work together to find solutions to this growing concern. Establishing better funding sources whether at the local, state, or federal level will play a key role. Working together to find stable places for those suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues is critical. In many if not most cases, jail is not the answer or even the appropriate place for those suffering from mental health or substance abuse. Instead, appropriate treatment and housing will, in turn, result in much lower rates of recidivism and fewer citizens entering and utilizing jail services.
3. In my opinion questions two and three could be combined; as I believe mental health issues, substance abuse, treatment, and homelessness are all inextricably intertwined. The issues are huge and complex and there are no easy solutions. Far more than warehousing citizens with mental health and addiction issues, I am deeply committed to finding innovative solutions to this multifaceted issue that will lower recidivism, save jail resources, and get citizens the help they need.
Ultimately, my opposition and I will always be worlds apart. I have lived my life and done my job seeking excellence, professionalism, and fairness. That will not change when I am elected. My commitment to service for all Klamath County residents is my duty, my pride, and my promise.