The Klamath County ballot is set for November, with crowded fields for both mayor and city council positions in multiple municipalities.
The filing period to get on the ballot closed Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Klamath Falls mayoral race is between incumbent Carol Westfall and challengers Bill Adams and James Garland.
Klamath Falls city council has a three-way race for ward 1 between incumbent Phil Studenberg and challengers Dylan Carlson and Donna Walker.
Mika Blain is the sole candidate for ward 2 after incumbent Kendall Bell announced she would not seek re-election.
A Klamath County Circuit Court Judge seat will be a race between the newly-installed incumbent Alycia Edgeworth Kersey and three challengers: Joshua Guest, Bonnie Lam and Nathan Ratliff
All local seats in Merrill are up for election this November, including mayor and four city council positions.
Stan Hinton and Melody Smith are not seeking re-election to their council seats.
Gary Robeson and Steve Baley are running for Hinton’s seat in the only contested race in Merrill. Baley is a retired farmer and has served on the city’s budget committee. Robeson is also retired after a career in safety enforcement with OSHA.
Incumbent mayor Bill Carlson is running unopposed for his spot.
Regina Picke and Dick Carleton are seeking re-election. Carleton has served on Merrill’s city council for 20 years and Picke was appointed to fill Johanne Johnson’s seat in June. Picke is the owner of the Wild Goose Lodge Motel.
Rodney McCollam is the only candidate for Merrill council position 3. According to filing documents, McCollem formerly worked for the National Parks Service.
Three Malin city councilors are seeking re-election with one challenger.
Ryan Batholomew, Rafael Hernandez and Connie Venegas are looking to stay on the council, with Walter Harrison challenging for a spot. The top three candidates in November will win seats on the council.
Chiloquin government won’t see much change with the mayor and three council positions going uncontested. Mayor Julie Bettle and councilors Jill Prewitt and Michelle Ochoa are unopposed for re-election to their seats. Robert Cowie is unopposed for council position 1.
Bonanza races are also uncontested as incumbent mayor Betty Tyree and incumbent councilor Jonathan Hanger filed for re-election. Michael Madden in the sole candidate for council position 1 and Don Nelson will be the only name on the ballot for position 3.
This story will be updated if more candidate filings are posted.