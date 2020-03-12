With Tuesday’s candidate filing deadline come and gone, the Klamath County slate of candidates for May 19’s primary election is set for positions including Commissioner Positions 1 and 3, Sheriff and Surveyor.
Klamath County Commissioner Position 1 is held by incumbent Donnie Boyd, who is seeking re-election. Five people are running against Boyd, looking to unseat him, including Derek Kimbol, Gary Powless, Ryan Wheelock, Kenneth DeCrans and Kassandra Harding.
Kimbol, the latest entry into the race for the commission seat, is from Chiloquin and is self –employed, according to filing documents. He graduated from Chiloquin High School, Lane Community College and the University of Oregon, ultimately securing a degree in Enivronmental Science.
Powless, from Beatty, is a retired business owner, according to filing documents, and attended Klamath Union High School and Oregon Institute of Technology. He was also in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Wheelock of Klamath Falls is the owner of the downtown piercing business Steel Sensations. He is on the Klamath County Economic Advisory Committee and has been since 2016, according to filing documents. He graduated from Central High School in Independence, Ore. and attended Barstow Community College in Barstow, Calif.
DeCrans, also from Klamath Falls, works for Columbia River CADD, or Computer Aided Drafting and Design for structural engineers. He serves on the Klamath Community College Board of Education after earning as Associates Degree in manufacturing engineering from KCC. He was also a U.S. Marine, according to filing documents.
Harding, of Klamath Falls, works at Jeld-Wen in Chiloquin. She attended Central Oregon Community College and Walla Walla Community College. She was also active in 4-H and FFA, according to filing documents.
Boyd was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016 when he won over 50% of the vote in the primary election, securing him the seat before the November general election. Boyd graduated from Klamath Union High School and attended Oregon Tech for an Associate’s degree in accounting. He previously served on the Klamath Falls City School Board and Klamath County Economic Development Association Executive Board. Boyd also previously took over the family business as owner of Floyd A. Boyd Company, which he sold to Pape Machinery in 2014.
Commissioner Position 3
Klamath County Commissioner Position 3, held by incumbent Derrick DeGroot, also seeking re-election, has three other people running.
Reginald “Rod” Davis of Klamath Falls is looking to unseat DeGroot. David is retired after serving 28 years as a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force and also working as the Klamath Counsel in the early 2000s. He graduated from Klamath Union High School and attended the U.S. Military Academy, Air Force Institute of Technology and Willamette University College of Law, where he earned his Doctorate of Law.
Dennis Vader of Klamath Falls entered the race to unseat Derrick DeGroot from his Commissioner position. Vader is not employed, according to court documents, but previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service and as a building contractor. He attended Sierra College in Rocklin, Calif. and Klamath Community College.
Jesse Withers was DeGroot’s first opponent, having filed on Friday. He is a property owner and manager from Klamath Falls and attended Oregon Tech, KCC, and the College of the Siskiyous.
DeGroot was also elected to the board in 2016 and previously served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Klamath Union High School.
Sheriff
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber is running for reelection and has two opponents: one, Daren Krag, a Corporal from within the Sheriff’s Office and the other, John Mogle, a former Oregon State Police Trooper.
According to filing documents, Mogle is a private investigator and was a Trooper for the Oregon State Police until 2013. He worked for OSP for over 28 years, all but one of those years as a Trooper. Mogle graduated from Klamath Union and attended Oregon Tech.
Krag was hired with the KCSO in 2005 and was promoted to Corporal in 2013. In 2019, Krag won the National Boating Office of the Year from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
Kaber was elected Klamath County Sheriff in 2016 after beginning in law enforcement with Oregon State Police in 1987. In 2013 he retired from OSP to begin Chris Kaber Polygraph Service where he worked as a Private Investigator until 2016.
Surveyor
On the ballot for Klamath County Surveyor is incumbent Sheryl Hatcher who was appointed in the interim by the Board of County Commissioners in December of 2019 to fill the position through the end of 2020. Hatcher has an Associate’s degree in surveying from Oregon Tech, along with a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a law degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Hatcher also works as a civil engineer for King Communications in Henderson, Nevada.
The last day for people to register to vote in the primary election is April 28. Ballots for those in state will be mailed April 29.