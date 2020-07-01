Klamath County announced its first death as the result of COVID-19 Wednesday, July 1. The death was that of a female in the 70-79 year age range.
The death occurred Tuesday, June 30, according to Klamath County Public Health.
“This is a sad day for our community. We must all remember that this individual has a family and friends who need privacy to mourn. With international attention often focused on the number of deaths worldwide, it would be easy to see this milestone as a mere statistic,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little.
“However, this person was a member of our community. Public Health and all Klamath County government would like to express sincere condolences to the family and other loved ones grieving at this time,” Little continued.
Public Health officials request that the community respect the family’s need for privacy and time to grieve and process this loss.