KCPH officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. The local case count is 2,917. To date, this week’s count is 10.
The case count for last week was 37. Weekly counts run from Sunday through Saturday.
This week would be a risk level movement week, and Klamath County’s two-week total was 89. That would move the county back to high risk.
However, Alex Campbell from Governor Brown’s Office provided an update to the League of Oregon Cities on March 12. It noted “whenever a county moves down in risk level, they can be assured of remaining there for at least two weeks. This is to allow businesses the ability to stay open in more than two-week increments.”
In an effort to streamline case reporting and allow staff to return to other deadline-related work, Klamath County Public Health is changing its case reporting protocol.
A weekly news release will be issued each Monday, allowing for a recap of the previous week and information about risk levels.