The Klamath County Emergency Food and Shelter Program will receive $32,646 in funding to support local public and/or private non-profit organizations with existing programs that provide emergency food (meals and food boxes), shelter (mass shelter or rent), and utility assistance (gas, electric and water service) for needy individuals throughout Klamath County, according to a news release. FEMA funds cannot be used as seed money for new programs.
Earlier in the year, the national FEMA board allocated a total of $91,396 to Klamath County in an earlier phase and via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Federal Emergency Management Agency, under its Phase 38 program, nationally will be allocating $140 million.
These federal funds will be awarded by a local FEMA board of directors chaired by Frank Hernandez and administered by the United Way of the Klamath Basin. Additional local FEMA board members include Craig Schuhmann, Dale Geigle, Debi Leighton, Heidi Lloyd, Jerry Hall, Kent Berry, Marc Kane, Niki Sampson, Nikowa Kates, Phil Hull, Scott Hines, Wanda Powless, Christy David, and Larry Zeilstra.
Applications for funding are available by contacting Leroy Cabral, FEMA administrator, at the United Way of the Klamath Basin, 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, or telephone 541-882-5558. The deadline for submission of applications is December 14 at noon.
Agencies seeking funds must 1) be eligible to receive federal funds, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization 5) must have a board of directors.
All FEMA funds are used to provide direct services, except for a two percent administrative fee provided to the United Way of the Klamath Basin.
Current FEMA recipient agencies include The Salvation Army, Klamath & Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, and the United Way of the Klamath Basin.