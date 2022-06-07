Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs.
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its June 7 meeting.
A second and final hearing on the changes will be held at the commissioners’ meeting June 21.
Owners of dogs who kill or maim livestock could face fines of $250 to $1,000 and could be required to pay farmers and rancher double the value of impacted animals.
The proposed ordinance also details language that a farmer or property owner can kill a dog if it is attacking or killing livestock. There are exceptions to that proposed rule related to dogs chasing chickens on public lands.
The new language also outlines how livestock killings are investigated (including testing dog’s fecal matter) and remedies for dogs running wild — including probationary periods, owners’ keeping dogs under control or in some cases euthanizing offending animals. County commissioners are also being asked to approve more detailed ordinance language related to the adjudication of alleged incidents involving dogs and
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office operates the county’s animal control operations.
Farmers and ranchers in southern Oregon and northern California have to deal with wolves, foxes, coyotes and wild dogs impacting their flocks and herds. There was no public comments at the June 7 meeting