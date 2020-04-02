Nominations for the 26th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year are due April 8 by noon to the United Way office at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The United Way board cancelled the celebration luncheon earlier, but will proceed with the awards and recognition of nominees. Every nominee will receive an award and be recognized in a special report published by the Herald and News on Friday, April 24 during National Volunteer Week.
“As our nation and our community follows the safety health regulations and guidelines to combat the pandemic COVID-19 health crisis, I believe it’s also important for us to express our appreciation to our local volunteers and first responders for what they do year-round to help make our community a great place to live, to work, go to school, and help keep us well,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
Nomination forms can be obtained by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558, or visiting www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org. Entry forms can also be e-mailed or sent to you via U.S. postal service. “Our local media has done an exemplary job of informing Klamath citizens during this national health crisis, and I wish to thank the following for stepping up to read and score the volunteer of the year nominations: Lyle Ahrens, KOTI-TV; Bob Wynne, Wynne Broadcasting; Rob Siems, Basin Mediactive; and Danielle Jester, Herald and News,” said Cabral. “I also want to thank our corporate sponsors The KMSB Foundation and the Wendt Family Foundation.”
The categories for Volunteer of the Year include youth, adults, senior citizens, public safety/public service, and education. The 2019 Volunteer of the Year is Janah Moore, a sophomore at Mazama High School for organizing the Klamath/Lake Counties Toys for Tots program.
The 10 finalists for Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year shall be introduced at the United Way 75th annual Community Campaign kickoff luncheon in September.