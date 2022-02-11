Klamath Community College aviation students and local pilots will soon be able to earn flight hours and complete Federal Aviation Administration testing at the KCC campus.
The KCC Testing Center is in the final stages of approval to administer the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airman Knowledge Testing exams, which assess knowledge for private, instrument, commercial, and remote pilots; maintenance personnel; dispatchers; parachute riggers; and flight and ground instructors. The KCC Testing Center has four dedicated stations for FAA exams to ensure access to aviation students and aid in their academic and professional success.
“Prior to the KCC Testing Center providing FAA exam testing, students and pilots had to drive to Bend, Medford, or even Redding, to test for certification. Having testing available at KCC in Klamath Falls will save hours of driving for anyone needing an approved exam proctored,” said James Scott, aviation program director at KCC, in a press release.
According to Scott, KCC’s fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter aviation degrees are two-year programs. To earn a degree, students must pass six FAA exams, meaning in the past, they had to travel at least six times outside of Klamath County during the program to test. Alongside classes at KCC, flight training is conducted through a partnership with Precision Aviation.
“The tests are always taken toward the end of the term, so when students are trying to finish up their flight classes it’s not good to lose an entire day just to test. Local is much better,” Scott said.
In addition to local testing, students and current pilots seeking recurrency training can get flight hours using KCC’s new Redbird MCX, an advanced full-motion flight simulator that can be programmed for single or twin-engine aircraft.
The Redbird MCX offers sophisticated flight simulation that provides real-world instruments and scenarios for students and pilots to practice a variety of skills such as taxiing, flying at altitude, and landing. The simulator has a full range of motion and can be programmed to mimic turbulence and poor weather conditions such as fog, heavy rain, snow, and wind.
“It’s a real benefit to the student and instructor because students can experience and learn how to deal with weather and emergencies while keeping both feet on the ground. It’s a safe and inexpensive way to learn,” said Keyan Robles, flight instructor for Precision Aviation and KCC adjunct professor.
For more information about FAA testing at KCC, contact the KCC Testing Center at 541-880-2334. For more information about KCC’s aviation courses and the Redbird MCX simulator, contact James Scott at 541-880-2263.