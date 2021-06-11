Klamath Community College will have its annual commencement ceremony Friday afternoon at the college’s campus.
Only graduates will be able to attend the ceremony, the college’s online commencement information showed. Students are separated into five cohorts that are walking the graduation stage at different times depending on their field of study.
This spring the college will have 238 graduates, said Lacey Jarrell, the college’s director of communications.
The ceremony will be socially distant with masks or face shields required.
Students in the first group crossing the stage — those earning associates of general studies — should arrive at 12:30 p.m., the college’s website shows. Graduates will start crossing the stage at 1 p.m. and the fifth and final group will cross the stage at 5 p.m. The full schedule is available online.