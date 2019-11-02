During November, local organizations and community members are invited to participate in the first-ever Make Your Move for Men’s Health challenge. Spearheaded by Blue Zones Project, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, and Rudius Quest Coaching, the month-long campaign aims to increase awareness of men’s health in the area of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.
“We’re hoping to create a culture shift in Klamath Falls,” said Kendra Santiago, public relations and marketing manager for Blue Zones Project – Klamath Falls. “Cancer prevention and mental health are important topics, but we also want to see the men in our community empowered to discuss and advocate for their own health.”
Grow and move
Community members – men and women alike – can join the challenge on www.Movember.com by joining the “Make Your Move for Men’s Health – Klamath Falls” challenge. During the month, people are encouraged to grow a mustache, walk or run 60 miles in 30 days, or host an event to increase awareness.
Alongside the community, all-male teams from 173rd Fighter Wing, Klamath Falls City Police, Klamath County Fire District 1, and Oregon Department of Forestry will compete in separate Strut Your Stuff challenges, with teams taking on the fitness tests that their staff members are required to complete.
These tests will vary from a 3-mile hike with a 45-lb. pack, to a modified Firefighter Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT). “We see this as yet another way our community is making a stand for well-being. It should be a lot of fun, with some spirited camaraderie,” said Lieutenant Jack Daniel, with Klamath Falls Police Department.
A wrap-up celebration will be hosted by Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Those who participated in the community challenge will be eligible for awards and prizes. Terrance Hunter with Sammy’s Parlor will be the local celebrity guest judge and will name winners for best mustache in several categories.
For more information about the event, visit the Facebook page: Make Your Move for Men’s Health – Klamath Falls. Questions may also be directed to the Blue Zones Project office at BlueZonesProject@HealthyKlamath.org or 541-359-2802.