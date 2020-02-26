The Klamath County Board of Commissioners signed an order Tuesday stating their opposition to Oregon Senate Bill 1530, otherwise known as Cap and Trade, that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The order signed by the commissioners Tuesday afternoon states that, “Senate Bill 1530 will directly impact the cost to Klamath County and its residents with significant increases in the cost to provide services through increased utility costs and increased costs in fuel related to providing critically needed services.”
Oregon’s Republican Senators walked out of the legislature Monday, preventing the Senate from reaching quorum needed to vote on the bill in the Democrat-controlled state senate. While Democrats criticize the walk-out, Commissioner Donnie Boyd introduced the order to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday afternoon as a sign of support for Klamath’s Representative E. Werner Reschke and Senator Dennis Linthicum, he said, who both walked out of their respective sessions.
“I would like to sign this proclamation proclaiming Klamath County does not support 1530, even though what’s happened in the legislature yesterday and today, I would like to show that Klamath County is behind our representative and our senator,” Boyd said in Tuesday’s meeting.
The letter was signed by unanimous approval among the three county commissioners.
Linthicum walked out of the Senate Monday, along with all but one of Oregon’s Republican state senators, citing the intent of a short session like that which was scheduled for Monday to not include considering such expansive legislation as Cap and Trade. Reschke walked out of the House Committee on energy and Environment Feb. 13 in protest of the House’s version of Cap and Trade.
Boyd said several counties reached out to them to join them in opposition to the bill. At least 23 other counties, including neighboring Jackson, Josephine and Douglas Counties, have signed similar orders, according to the Mail Tribune.
The Klamath order states, “Now, therefore, The Klamath County Board of Commissioners is opposed to Senate Bill 1530 of the 80th Oregon Legislative Assembly which will have punitive impacts on Klamath County and the citizens of Klamath County.”