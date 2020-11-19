Klamath County commissioners were among numerous rural Oregon legislators to sharply criticize new limits on business that went into effect Wednesday to ward off more COVID-19 infections.
“This statewide approach does not fit Klamath County,” said Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris in a Wednesday news release. “We have a robust health care system, and we are confident the relationships in this community would ensure our health care professionals, and public health, would work together to decide what our community needs without the state’s interference. We do not need a top down approach from the state.”
The commissioners' statements were made the day before Klamath County Public Health announced a daily count of 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and the county's fourth COVID-positive death. Jackson County announced seven COVID-19-related deaths in a single day on Thursday.
Thursday's statewide case count again broke the state record with 1,225 new cases and 20 new deaths.
In Commissioner Donnie Boyd's statement opposing the mandates, he noted the increased rates of suicide, domestic violence and substance abuse during the pandemic.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot stressed fears that businesses would never reopen, as well as concerns about an increase in unemployment just as the holiday season arrives.
They were not the only rural legislators to take issue with the two week “freeze.”
“Our businesses across Oregon will not survive another shutdown and thousands of Oregonians will lose their jobs, again, right before the holidays,” said state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, in a statement issued soon after Brown disclosed her new orders.
State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, said that Brown is "fear-mongering to maintain power" and that her guidelines around Thanksgiving are an attempt to "further destroy the fabric of our society."
Klamath County is parting from the governor's mandates in some ways, including keeping the county museum open. Museums are one of the industries required to close in the freeze, but for now it will stay open.
Museum Manger Todd Kepple said they will follow direction from the county commissioners and are taking recommended precautions. He said the museum is in its off season right now, but is planning some outdoor events such as this Saturday's star party.
Although much of the museum staff would be considered high risk for COVID-19 because of their age, Kepple said they each have their own office and that they are fortunate to have a big building to spread out in.
The sheriff and the district attorney of Linn County, in west-central Oregon, said they “understand the realities of COVID-19, but we draw the line when we are dealing with decisions relating to individual residences, religion, or businesses.”
“We are going to continue to educate citizens, as needed, and that is where we will stop. We trust citizens to assess risk and take precautions as appropriate given their individual circumstances,” District Attorney Doug Marteeny and Sheriff Jim Yon wrote.
One health club chain, in the state capital of Salem, said it was ignoring Brown's order.
A newly elected county official in Portland's suburbs this week also lashed out at Brown's restrictions.
Chair-elect of Clackamas County Tootie Smith, appearing on Fox News, said: “We do not need to be treated as second-rate slaves in our own homes.”
The TV interview followed a tweet in which the Republican said she would celebrate Thanksgiving ”with as many family and friends as I can find."
Brown on Wednesday, the day her two-week “freeze” on activities took effect, said on Twitter that she is concerned the state's hospitals would be overwhelmed if she didn't take action.
“If COVID-19 overwhelms our hospitals, there won’t be enough doctors, nurses, health care workers, or beds if you or a loved one need care. We can’t let that happen,” Brown said.
Kevin Mealy, spokesman for the Oregon Nurses Association, said the public should take heed that health care workers are already stretched to the limit, and should take precautions like wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping social distances.
“In addition to the challenges of working on the front lines of a pandemic, nurses are also confronting the same challenges everyone in their community does ... and they’re just exhausted,” Mealy said.