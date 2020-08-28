Due toongoing mandates and guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Klamath County Library has determined it’s not possible to host Klamath Comic Con 2020, originally scheduled for October.
Since 2014, library staff have put hours of hard work, creativity and all the love in our nerdy, nerdy hearts into creating a place where fans of all ages from across the Klamath Basin can gather to share their passions for comics, gaming, cosplay, anime and more. While it’s heartbreaking to cancel this year’s convention, we know our top priority is the health of fans, artists, vendors, volunteers and staff.
The Comic Con event has grown each year since its inception, becoming routinely the single-most trafficked date at the Klamath County Library downtown branch every year.
The library staff appreciate the continued support, and are planning for 2021 Comic Con slated for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Call 541-882-8894 for more information.