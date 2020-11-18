Klamath Falls City Schools will host a community forum webinar on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. to collect information from the public in hiring a new superintendent, according to a news release.
The Klamath Falls City Schools Board of Education and the search firm HYA: Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates invites the public to participate in the community forum seeking input to put together a Leadership Profile Report that will be presented on Dec. 14 at the regular board meeting to the Board and community.
Residents are encouraged to share thoughts about the strength of schools and the district, the challenges the district is currently facing, what the new leaders’ priorities should be and what are the professional and personal characteristics they would like the KFCS’s next superintendent to have.
Access to the webinar is available at https://uso2web.zoom.us/j/86210924686, or alternately people can fill out an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KFCSsearch.
For more information contact Teri Taylor at leepertaylort@kfalls.k12.or.us or 541-883-4700 ext. 7123.