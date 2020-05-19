Klamath City Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m. to address a housing needs analysis (HNA) report, according to a news release.
The meeting due to COVID-19 will be conducted virtually. The purpose of the meeting is to recommend adoption of the Klamath Falls Housing Needs Analysis and amendment to the Klamath Falls Urban Area Comprehensive Plan to include the HNA.
To provide public input first contact the City Recorder 30-minutes prior to the virtual meeting’s start via email to receive the meeting invitation to register and join the event. To contact the City Recorder call 541-883-5325 or nbarrington@klamathfalls.city.
Written comments may also be submitted in advance to the City Recorder, which will be forwarded to the Mayor, City Council, and appropriate City Staff.