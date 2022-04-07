The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce will host a forum April 13 for Republican candidates of Oregon governor.
The forum will be held at Oregon Tech. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.Doors open at 5 p.m.
The chamber said six GOP gubernatorial candidates have confirmed their attendance so far. There are 19 Republican candidates on the May 17 primary ballot.
Bob Tiernan, Brandon Merrit, Christine Drazen, Jessica Gomez, Marc Theilman and Nick Hess have confirmed so far for the event which is being organized by the local chamber’s government affairs committee.
“This forum will give these candidates an opportunity to make their case to our citizens, and for our citizens to hear from each candidate about matters they are most interested in, which will assist them in making an informed decision when they complete their ballots” said Joe Spendolini, chairman of the chamber’s government affairs, “The last forum we did was in 2020 for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional seat currently held by Congressman Cliff Bentz. We are excited to be able to bring these back for our members and the community after the COVID lockdowns. It’s important that voters have an opportunity to get to know each candidate.”
Spendolini will be the forum’s moderator, which is also sponsored by the Herald and News. This forum is for GOP candidates. The chamber is looking to schedule a forum for Democratic candidates for governor as well as. for Klamath County Commissioner candidates.