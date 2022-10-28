The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) is sweetening the pot this year with their casino-themed 101st annual Chamber Community Awards Gala.
Every year since 1921, the greater Klamath community has placed its bets on who will be the winners of the yearly awards given by the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce.
Official submissions of nominations will be accepted now through Dec. 15 via the klamath.org website near the bottom of the “EVENTS” listings.
The nominee selection process, according to KCCC Executive Director Heather Harter, is conducted by a committee of people, unaffiliated with the Chamber, who have been appointed by chamber officials.
The gala is set to take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023 in Steens Sports Park.
This year’s event comes dressed to the nines, offering those in attendance a chance to test their luck with common casino games including poker, craps and black jack. A catered dinner as well as bartending services will also be offered.
This year, the Chamber will deal nominees their cards when they award Klamath’s high rollers with their 2023 awards in eight categories for both businesses and individuals alike.
What’s the “Big IDEA”
The recipient of the Big IDEA Innovation award will be an organization that utilizes new ideas and tries taking new approaches to conducting business.
The Chamber website requirements for nominees in this category note that the innovation an organization practices should “fill an unmet need, create attention, be different or better than existing products, exceed market expectations, achieve financial success or improve business systems.”
Commitment to Community This KCCC award will go to a business, organization or individual that has proven their pursuits to be socially responsible on a corporate level. Said approach must also exhibit a positive impact upon the local community.
Harter said this category frequently receives the most nominations, averaging 60 or more nominations each year.
So far this year, a total of 18 nominations have been made throughout all categories, but Harter said the majority are for this category.
Best Place to Work
The Best Place to Work award is split into to sub-categories: businesses with 15 or less employees and businesses with 16-plus. KCCC documentation states that these awards will be bestowed upon businesses who make the effort to provide for their employees and maintain an “outstanding positive, healthy and productive workplace.”
Spirit of
Entrepreneurism
Both non-profit and for profit pursuits can try their hands in this category.
The Chamber defines these winners as those who show true originality, as well as notable integrity and drive, in their entrepreneurial efforts. Additionally, nominees should be those who have influenced the greater community and taken risks in their businesses.
Youth Leadership
Last year marked the first presentation of the Youth Leadership award, which the Chamber describes as being an award given to someone 17 or younger that has demonstrated impressive leadership skills as well as an “entrepreneurial spirit” and a strong desire to aid in the improvement of the community.
Lifetime
Achievement
The Lifetime Achievement award has been given to such noteworthy community members as Stan Gilbert — a mental health professional who was nominated for his efforts to improve Klamath’s mental health programs.
Recipients of this momentous award are to be community members who have shown dedication and commitment to the Klamath Basin through their business efforts and lifelong dedication.
It is required that all nominees have participated in the Klamath business community for 20 or more years. They must also be — or have previously been — a member of the Chamber.
Pathfinder Award
Lastly, the Pathfinder Award will be given to presidents, principals and chief executive officers who have strengthened or transformed the community via effective leadership over their associated organization.