Klamath County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of new board members, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2020, according to a news release.
Joining the Chamber’s Board of Directors are Wendy Rohrbacker (Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union), Michelle Spendolini (Elwood Staffing), Johanna Scholer (Friends of the Children), Al Pranghofer (Rocky Mountain Construction), Paul Simmons (Klamath Water Users Association), and Dan Morrison (Cal-Ore).
“These board members bring expertise, community spirit, and great energy to the table. We are fortunate to have them join our board as we continue to strengthen the business community here in Klamath,” said Heather Tramp, Executive Director.
Rich Schuster of the 173rd Fighter Wing was named Chamber of Commerce Board President. Dan Peterson of Oregon Tech was named First Vice-President, Jennifer Scanlan of D.A. Davidson and Co. was named Second Vice-President. Rohrbacker of Pacific Crest Credit Union was named Treasurer.
Returning Board members include Mika Blain, Courtney Shaw, Jason Aarstad, George Ormsbee, Joe Spendolini, Brian Gailey, Jenine Stuedli, Estella Woodley, Bill Walker, Jeremy Wooten, Pam Greene, and Paul Simmons.
The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce has served Klamath County since 1905. It is a member-based association made up of businesses and individuals who work together to advance the civic, economic, industrial, professional, and cultural life of Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls, through advocacy and broad communication connections. Membership is available to businesses, organizations (including non-profits) and individuals.
For more information contact the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce at 541-884-5193.