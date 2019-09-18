Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Biologist Akimi King displays tagged adult monarch butterfly B6679 before releasing it on Sept. 3, 2017. The female butterfly was observed 19 days later laying eggs on milkweed in a Santa Barbara, Calif., garden, the first such record for a migrating Pacific Northwest monarch.

 Photo provided by Akimi King/USFWS

Klamath Falls Fish and Wildlife biologist Akimi King has won the 2019 Pacific Southwest Region’s Sense of Wonder Award. King was recognized for her long-term work with the Connecting People with Nature initiative, her high quality environmental education programming, and her efforts to educate local communities throughout the Klamath Basin about pollinators, especially monarch butterfly conservation.

The Sense of Wonder Recognition Program honors a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee who has designed, implemented or shown visionary leadership in an interpretive or environmental education program that fosters a sense of wonder and enhances public stewardship of our wildlife heritage.

As the regional winner, King will attend the National Association of Interpretation annual conference in Denver this November, where one person from among all the regions’ nominees will be selected as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Sense of Wonder Award winner.

