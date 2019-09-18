Klamath Falls Fish and Wildlife biologist Akimi King has won the 2019 Pacific Southwest Region’s Sense of Wonder Award. King was recognized for her long-term work with the Connecting People with Nature initiative, her high quality environmental education programming, and her efforts to educate local communities throughout the Klamath Basin about pollinators, especially monarch butterfly conservation.
The Sense of Wonder Recognition Program honors a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee who has designed, implemented or shown visionary leadership in an interpretive or environmental education program that fosters a sense of wonder and enhances public stewardship of our wildlife heritage.
As the regional winner, King will attend the National Association of Interpretation annual conference in Denver this November, where one person from among all the regions’ nominees will be selected as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Sense of Wonder Award winner.