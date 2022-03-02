This time of year, a low hum emanates from wooden boxes throughout the Klamath Basin. Soon, groggy honeybees will emerge from their winter rest, restarting an age-old tradition of turning flowers into food.
Local beekeepers are gearing up for another eventful growing season, ordering new colonies and sprucing up their hives. Some are practically drowning in bees that unexpectedly survived the winter — Lorena Corzatt, president of the Klamath Basin Beekeepers Association, said all nine of the hives she tends to have made it through the not-so-cold season, and their growing numbers may require her to split each one into two new colonies to take care of.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do this spring, because I have an embarrassment of riches now,” Corzatt said.
But Corzatt isn’t bragging — she’s only been at this for six years (still a beginner, in her book) and was only recently enduring the yearly deaths of her beloved colonies. She stepped up to lead KBBA to help foster collaboration among the basin’s beekeeping enthusiasts. She may be the organization’s queen bee, but she doesn’t have all the knowledge.
“I have exactly as much authority as the queen bee does, which is none,” she said. “All I want to do, really, is try to facilitate everybody helping each other.”
A Klamath Falls resident since 1992, Corzatt first took a beginning beekeeping class put on by KBBA eight years ago. She’d long been curious about bees and, sometimes, a little freaked out. She made the plunge two years later, purchasing her first two hives, and never looked back.
“The more I’ve been exposed to them, the more fascinated I am with them,” Corzatt said.
Historians say the keeping of honeybees evolved alongside agriculture, as humans in places like West Africa, Mesopotamia’s Fertile Crescent and the Maya’s Yucatan Peninsula domesticated the insects along with their crops. Though honeybee colonies are largely self-sufficient these days, they still require the care of humans who feed them, protect them from disease and pests and provide them with places to live.
The honeybees commonly kept by people today aren’t native to the Americas and were instead brought over by colonizers several hundred years ago, but they join local bee species to feed on nectar and pollen dispensed by plants in the area. Today, they’re essentially considered livestock due to their inextricable links with agriculture — in 2019, beekeepers in the U.S. raised 2.8 million honeybee colonies, literally billions of bees.
Pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food Americans eat and increase the U.S.’s crop values by more than $15 billion a year, according to the USDA. Though regions with flowering trees like the orchards of the Rogue Valley and almond groves of central California tend to have a higher demand for bees, they still collect the nectar and pollen of some crops grown in the Upper Klamath Basin, particularly mint and alfalfa.
Pollinators help plants reproduce in gardens, forests, grasslands and crop fields and are a critical piece of life on Earth today. But populations, especially of native bees, have been in steep decline in recent decades.
“Everybody, no matter what your diet is, depends on bees,” said Makenzie Stieber, a sophomore at Oregon Tech and a member of the OIT Beekeeping Club. “With great flower comes great responsibility.”
Bee-search
Two modest beehives adjacent to the arboretum at OIT, tended to by the club’s roughly 20 active members and two faculty advisors, are already helping drive research on the bees’ decline and how it could be reversed.
“Beekeeping, for so long, didn’t need to be studied, because they lived,” said OIT Math Professor Terri Torres, one of the club’s advisors. “And then now, it’s just tricky to raise bees.”
Drawing from multiple disciplines on campus, OIT’s bees are becoming quite the lab subjects. Torres and Christy VanRooyen, an environmental science professor and Beekeeping Club co-advisor, have collected some of the bees’ pollen to send to a global study, which is evaluating whether chemical contaminants in pollen correlate with the levels detected in local water sources.
“Bees, you don’t even have to pay them,” Torres said. “They’ll go out and gather data for you.”
Engineering students recently created and programmed a hive monitoring system, which senses the hive’s internal temperature and relative humidity, to aid in further studies. OIT Senior William Stobaugh has also developed a system that can help cull pesky mites in the hive without chemicals, simply by raising the hive’s temperature to a level the bees can still tolerate. Most beekeepers use pesticides to treat their bee colonies at both ends of the growing season, but it’s difficult to get the levels safe for the bees but harmful to the pests.
“There’s still a lot of newer beekeepers that try to use chemicals and they inadvertently destroy their hive,” he said.
VanRooyen also does her own research on native pollinators, who tend to congregate in a native plant garden on the other side of campus. Oregon is estimated to have more than 600 species of native bees, from bumblebees to “cuckoo” bees, who, like their avian counterparts, parasitically lay their eggs in other bees’ nests.
“And they’re all threatened,” VanRooyen said.
She’s working to build a bee house in the native plant garden to house some of the native insect, collecting specimens to amass knowledge about the pollinators local to this area. She’s involved with the Oregon Bee Atlas, a project from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Oregon State University that aims to catalogue every native pollinator (and their favorite native plants) in Oregon.
Because of invasive plant and pollinator species (including, unfortunately, European honeybees themselves), bee researchers have to work backwards to reconstruct how pollination worked in Oregon prior to colonization.
“There really isn’t good historical data for that,” VanRooyen said. “We don’t even know what’s there. We use the honeybees to kind of teach people about pollinators in general, because they just love to see them.”
The bee boxes are also bellwethers for how the Klamath Basin’s local environment is changing.
Honeybees have to be fed sugar by their caretakers anyway, because there’s not enough pollen and nectar here in their non-native range to keep up with their demand. But climate change worsens the situation: Flowers are no longer blooming at the same time, warmer winters mean a greater colony demand for food and hotter summers mean a greater colony demand for water.
“With how hot it’s been in the summer and with how much drought we’ve had, we just have to ensure they have access to water and food year-round,” VanRooyen said.
Torres and VanRooyen are also collaborating on a project to analyze whether smoke activity in the basin affects the health of the hive, as local air quality has tanked in recent years due to surrounding megafires. Using monitoring equipment and data from an adjacent weather station, they’ll see whether there’s a correlation between the weight of the hives and summer air quality.
“There’s all of this that we can do just from these hives,” Torres said. “I think when we both first started [the club], we were interested in the research, but we are also interested in exposing the next generation to beekeeping.”
OIT Senior Eleanor Kenyon, the club’s president, said beekeeping was a natural fit for her as an environmental science major, but she appreciates the interdisciplinary aspects of the club. And since beekeeping can be expensive with little financial gain on a small scale, having the club’s equipment and partnering with KBBA for other materials and expertise makes it more accessible.
“It’s an achievable way to get into the hobby,” Kenyon said.
In some years, the club’s hives have produced as much as 50 jars of rich honey, all uniquely flavored with the Klamath Basin’s specific plants — VanRooyen has detected notes of juniper, cedar and lavender, at a much greater complexity than mass-produced clover honey found in the grocery store.
The club uses honey sales to help fund its activities, and demand always exceeds supply.
“If people know about it, all the honey’s gone in an hour,” Kenyon said.
Hive mind
Corzatt said many folks have considered taking up beekeeping during the pandemic, suggesting that now may be the time to take the plunge.
“I love sharing it,” Corzatt said. “I love watching people have that ‘Aha!’ moment.”
KBBA is hosting its yearly “Bee School for Beginners,” a two-day crash course in beekeeping, on March 18 and 19. Friday night will be a seminar from local, veteran beekeepers about the art and science of raising honeybees, while Saturday will be a hands-on experience with the association’s hives. Registration is open until March 10, and if class attendees decide to go forward with purchasing their first hive, the deadline to order bees with the club is March 26.
Corzatt said she’s excited to host the class in-person again, after the last two years forced it online. She said the value of KBBA is its network of bee enthusiasts, who can field questions, provide tips and help out novice beekeepers.
“Those people are also available to help all through the year, because we want to develop mentoring relationships with people rather than just, ‘Here, have some bees! Good luck!’” Corzatt said.
Ask a beekeeper why they do this year after year, despite financial difficulties, insect diseases and the occasional sting, and each one will probably give a different answer. Some like the science of it, while some want to make honey for themselves and their friends. Some just like to wear the suit. But for Corzatt, it’s what the bees can teach you about life, despite how busy they may appear:
“Just slow down,” she said. “And watch.”