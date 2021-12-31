2021 was one difficult year for the Klamath Basin.
We knew it would be hard to get out of our water deficit from previous years, but by mid-summer it was clear 2021 would be the worst on record. And then a single strike of lightning slammed into that dry ground, sparking a wildfire the likes of which had never been seen in Klamath County. We all thought we had left COVID concerns behind in 2020, but the pesky pandemic continued to negatively impact daily life — and take lives — throughout all of 2021.
While there were many great things that happened this year, the basin got knocked around by forces bigger than we are. Yet out of struggle, strength is forged. It’s hard not to look toward the turning of the calendar with a spirit of optimism and the feeling of resilience. We all made it through.
Yet before we can fully flip the page, we looked back through our archives to find stories that had the biggest impact on our basin. Residents will certainly be talking about 2021 for years to come — and these are the issues and events that will come to mind first.
1) Drought devastates Basin’s farmers, fish and groundwater
Twenty years after the devastating drought of 2001, Mother Nature said: “Hold my beer.”
The alarm began sounding in late February: There just wasn’t enough snow accumulating up in the mountains to make up for 2020’s dry summer and fall. By March and April, inflows to Upper Klamath Lake hadn’t budged much from their late summer minimums. The Williamson and Sprague rivers were flowing lower than they had in decades. Upper Klamath Lake sat a foot below its spring requirement for spawning C’waam and Koptu.
In April, the Bureau of Reclamation announced the lowest-ever supply to the Klamath Project. A month later, they reduced it to zero, sealing off the headgates of the A Canal, the project’s main irrigation artery.
Even without diverting water to the project, aquatic conditions deteriorated up and down the basin. Suckers couldn’t access spawning habitat along the shore of Upper Klamath Lake, with the year’s babies facing an all-but-certain die-off due to poor water quality in the late summer.
Reclamation also cancelled a flushing flow on the Klamath River, which scientists say would have helped mitigate an outbreak of the parasite C. shasta among out-migrating juvenile salmon. Amid low flows and poor water quality, the disease boomed beneath the surface, killing millions of baby fish in May and June. Fish biologists will know the true toll of the fish kill when the survivors return to spawn in three years.
River conditions were so bad that, for the first time since it began operations, Iron Gate Fish Hatchery waited until fall to release its juvenile salmon into the river.
Birds suffered, too, their wetland homes denied water usually sent to the Klamath Project. Tule Lake and Lower Klamath national wildlife refuges sat almost entirely dry, hosting only a fraction of the wildlife they used to. Biologists aren’t sure what will happen to the entire Pacific Flyway if the refuges don’t get crucial water deliveries in time for the spring migration.
Like in 2001, people protested the Bureau of Reclamation’s decision to cut off the Klamath Project’s water supply, though gatherings were not as well-attended by irrigators as they were 20 years ago. Despite concerns over demonstrators’ links to out-of-state, far-right extremist Ammon Bundy, no violence occurred this summer — a silver lining for many. The demonstrators’ tent next to the A Canal headgates came down in August, but not before it attracted a flurry of attention from national media outlets expecting the situation to devolve into another Malheur occupation.
Though a standoff was narrowly avoided, the summer only got worse for folks on the ground. A historic heat wave ripped through the Pacific Northwest in late June, decimating the crops some farmers were attempting to grow without water. Some wondered if it would be worth it to stick around, given the unreliability of irrigation in the basin.
In July, domestic wells in the Klamath Project footprint began to go dry due to excessive groundwater pumping over the past 20 years and a lack of surface water in project canals. By the end of the summer, nearly 300 homes were without running water, relying on water tanks provided by Klamath County and local irrigation districts. Many of these homeowners were elderly and didn’t farm in the Project.
But just as they have each year the Klamath Basin experiences drought, communities did the best they could to make it through. And though everyone is more than happy to see the back of Water Year 2021, the news wasn’t all terrible.
Biologists and irrigators teamed up at Tule Lake Refuge to drain its largest shallow wetland unit and reduce the amount of bird habitat prone to avian botulism, which killed tens of thousands of birds on the refuge in 2020. Thanks to a variety of factors, bird advocates reported zero cases of botulism on the refuges this summer despite soaring temperatures and very little water.
For the first time, the California State Water Resources Control Board issued minimum flow requirements for salmon on the Scott and Shasta rivers, two key tributaries to the Klamath that produce an outsize proportion of its salmon. It could pave the way for agricultural producers throughout the basin to better share the regulatory burden of drought, easing some pressure off the Klamath Project.
And the California Waterfowl Association was able to secure a small transfer of water from Wood River Valley rancher Kurt Thomas to critically dry Lower Klamath Refuge, helping to shore up wetland habitat in time for the fall migration.
There are a host of other solutions to the Klamath Basin water crisis that the Herald and News will be directing much of our attention to over the coming months. And they’re sorely needed: The summer of 2021 was a harsh reminder that the way humans collectively interact with this watershed just isn’t working anymore.
2) Bootleg Fire burns more than 400,000 acres
Amid prolonged drought and heat, 2021 saw the onset of an early and abnormally active wildfire season that had veteran firefighters and experts throwing up their hands. That was before the Bootleg Fire, which sparked on July 6 by a dry lighting storm about 15 miles northwest of Beatty on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. It would later be recorded as Oregon’s third-largest wildfire since 1900, consuming 413,717 acres of national forest and grazing allotment in Klamath and Lake counties.
The Bootleg started out like many other wildfires over the summer, but quickly grew into a conflagration. It burned out of control for 39 days until thousands of firefighters finally got it contained in late August. The Bootleg captured the nation’s attention as it continued to grow, eventually becoming (for a short time) the largest fire burning in the American West. It was so large, in fact, that it began producing its own weather.
The fire destroyed an estimated 161 residences and 247 other structures, sending hundreds fleeing to shelters in Klamath Falls and the surrounding areas. Ranchers lost hundreds of cattle, in addition to much of their property, as they battled the inferno alongside firefighters from around the country.
Alongside the hardship and loss, heroic actions were taken to protect valuable sites like the Mitchell Monument, which commemorates the only American casualties in the continental United States during World War II.
The community came together after the fire’s containment to help neighbors to clean up and recover. The drought and aggressive fire season created a shortage of hay, causing prices to spike. But Klamath County locals and people from other parts of the state stepped in to lend a hand.
In the end, the damage is incalculable, and it will take many years to fully recover. As the community picks up the pieces and begins to rebuild their lives, reforestation and conservation efforts are already moving forward, a sign that a bit of hope and determination can push the Basin toward recovery.
3) COVID continues to kill, disrupt life in Klamath County
Many hoped the end of 2020 would also bring the end of COVID-19’s disruptions to daily life, but the virus continued to spread throughout Klamath County.
In fact, far more people became infected with COVID-19, were hospitalized and died of the virus in 2021 than in 2020: The county logged 142 deaths this year alone, compared to 25 last year, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Cases spiked in January, April and August, driven by the prevalence of new, stronger variants of the virus like Delta.
But unlike in 2020, the county had a powerful tool to help curb COVID-19’s impacts on its strained healthcare system: vaccination. Three considerably safe, effective vaccines became available to the public by the spring, and more than 59% of the county’s eligible population has received at least one dose. Early mass vaccination events helped bring some hope to communities amid the deadly winter surge, but national politicization has since hampered efforts to reach public health goals.
Business owners got some relief at the end of June after Oregon did away with its risk level framework, which had the county swinging on a pendulum of closures, re-openings and shifting capacity requirements every two weeks.
Both the Klamath County School District and Klamath Falls City Schools returned to in-person instruction five days a week. However, the districts were among the first to have to enforce state-required masking and employee vaccine mandates that were announced by Gov. Kate Brown in the face of rising virus caseloads in the early fall.
The school districts petitioned the state for local control of virus-related protocols and, as in other rural communities throughout Oregon, anti-mandate protesters made their presence known at school board meetings. With little disruption, both districts managed to come into compliance with employee vaccine requirements through a mix of exemptions and staff simply getting the jab.
Staff at Sky Lakes Medical Center dealt with regular inundations of COVID-19 patients throughout the year, the majority of whom were not fully vaccinated. The small hospital reopened its second COVID-19 ward in August during the Delta surge, caring for more than 20 patients at a time.
The massive volume of COVID-19 patients, for whom few effective treatments actually exist beyond supportive care, has strained the hospital’s resources in other areas. Temporary help arrived from Kingsley Field in September, but hospitalizations will continue to be elevated if new infections keep increasing.
As the exceptionally contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 hurtles toward Klamath County in the new year, doctors and public health officials maintain that the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus is to get vaccinated, get a booster, wear a mask in public and get tested if you feel sick. We’re not out of the woods yet, and our health and happiness in 2022 hangs in the balance.
4) Illegal marijuana overwhelms local law enforcement
On Oct. 6, emergency responders stumbled onto the biggest marijuana operation ever found in Klamath County: A 27,000-square-foot potato shed south of Klamath Falls that was filled with marijuana in various stages of processing. Sheriff Chris Kaber estimated about $100 million of product was found inside, which was eventually mixed in with common garbage and dumped in a landfill. Local and regional law enforcement had already confirmed that many of the illegal grows in the area were tied to organized crime.
That big bust was just one of many in 2021. In October, police found 17,600 pounds of mostly processed marijuana in a downtown Klamath Falls warehouse. In August, law enforcement busted and destroyed illegal grows on rural properties near Olene and Beatty. The grows consisted of more than 33,000 plants and one likely took 1.5 million gallons of water out of Lost River during a time of drought and irrigation cutoffs. And in December, even a former narcotics detective was busted for growing marijuana on his Klamath County property and was charged with two felonies.
Sheriff Chris Kaber said in October that he was shocked by the number and size of the grows found by law enforcement — and the fact that many more likely went undetected.
“I’ve had to completely readjust my sense of where we are in fighting illegal marijuana production in Klamath,” he said. “I didn’t think we were this far behind.”
5) Oregon Tech faculty go on strike
After more than 18 months of unsuccessful bargaining, at 6 a.m. on April 27 the Oregon Tech faculty went on strike. It was the first facultywide labor action of its kind in Oregon higher education history.
The strike was organized by the Oregon Tech — American Association of University Professors union. It lasted until May 4, when administration and the faculty union agreed to contract terms. But before that agreement was reached, the college went through more than a week of disrupted classes taught by administrators, adjuncts and virtual instructors in both Klamath Falls and Wilsonville.
The final agreement ensured 11.5% faculty salary increases over the life of the five-year contract and the possibility of merit raises. It also touched on workload guidelines — a long sticking point.
The strike was the apex of a period of discontent between administration and staff. In March, the Faculty Senate called on Oregon Tech president Nagi Naganathan to resign. The next month, 92 percent of the Faculty Senate voted ”no confidence” in Naganathan.
6) Legislative help: Federal, state government declare massive investment in Klamath Basin cleanup, drought relief
The federal government's push for infrastructure investments this fall left the Klamath Basin with a sizable chunk of money to spend on ecosystem restoration. More than $160 million of the $1.2-trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in November was allocated specifically to the Klamath, a rare earmark in legislation that doled out mostly general funding to federal agencies.
Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) helped secure the funding, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will distribute to restoration projects in the basin. The agency is currently engaging stakeholders as they develop their spending plan, which should become public in mid-January.
The money won't be enough to fix all the Klamath's problems, but sources said it's an opportunity to prove that significant federal funding can be put to good use. And kicking restoration efforts into high gear could also help bring some unity and positivity to the watershed after a dismal year.
The investment accompanies tens of millions of dollars in federal and state drought relief directed to the basin this summer to pay Klamath Project farmers for leaving their fields idle. Still, without significant production in the Project, researchers say the local economy will take a hit.
7) Death knell for the Jordan Cove pipeline
The last year brought fatal regulatory blows to the Jordan Cove Energy Project, which aimed to construct a liquefied natural gas terminal in Coos Bay and a pipeline across Southern Oregon to Malin. Local environmental activists, private landowners and tribes had been fighting the project since it was first proposed in the early 2000s, raising concerns about its impacts on forests, water resources, greenhouse gas emissions and cultural sites.
In January, the Canadian company behind Jordan Cove lost an appeal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asking to waive requirements under the Clean Water Act. Though FERC had authorized the project in March 2020, the pipeline and export facility couldn’t begin construction until they received a host of state and local permits. Most of those were denied or reversed last year, and the need to reacquire a Clean Water Act permit set the project back significantly.
Pembina announced in May that the Jordan Cove Energy Project was on pause due to its failure to clear permitting hurdles, along with a global decline in the natural gas market. Meanwhile, opponents were fighting in court to revoke its federal authorization, which allowed the company to seize private land under eminent domain along the pipeline route even if it couldn’t begin construction.
In November, FERC voted to revisit their approval of Jordan Cove, requesting Pembina provide a brief as to whether they still planned to move forward with the project. In December, Pembina officially withdrew from the permit proceedings, canceling the project for good.
8) Redistricting shakes up Klamath County representation
The Oregon legislature passed a new congressional redistricting map in 2021, slicing up both Klamath County and Klamath Falls and shaking up local representation in the Oregon House.
The new map cuts Klamath Falls in two, with the east side of town going to District 55 and Klamath Falls proper going to District 56. That district will now include the southern and western parts of Klamath County and much of eastern Jackson county. District 55 now includes most of eastern and northern Klamath County.
The change to the map pushed Werner Reschke and Vikki Breese-Iverson, Klamath County’s current representatives, into new districts. Rep. Reschke, who now lives in District 55, will have to run for that spot in 2022. Breese-Iverson, who currently represents District 55, will now be in District 59.
The new map also creates an unoccupied District 56, which will be filled with a new representative after the upcoming 2022 election — an election without a current incumbent.
9) Equity task force created, then crushed
Last winter, the Klamath Falls City Council set up a task force to consider issues of equity and racism in the city, with plans to form a permanent committee that would consult with city council. Throughout the first half of 2021, the task force gathered data, debated actions, and, on Aug. 2, presented its final recommendations to the council. That same night, former assistant city manager Eric Osterberg was physically threatened just before the task force gave its presentation, which drew national outrage.
A month later, without acting on any of their recommendations, task force members received a letter from the city effectively ending the group. The city told the public that the task force had done its job — the task force on the other hand felt used and tossed aside.
Still, one of the recommendations by the task force has moved forward: changing the name of Kit Carson Park. The controversial issue has sparked debate throughout the community all year and was referred to the Klamath Falls Parks Advisory Board, which found community support for the name change after reviewing survey results.
10) Mazama football, local squads make the most of unique sports year
Multiple local teams made the most of what is among the most bizarre sports years in history. After a nearly competition-less 2020, every sport returned in 2021 — en masse — in a truncated spring season. As the flowers bloomed in the Basin, multiple sports seasons overlapped and a local athlete could go from cracking pads to swinging bats in a matter of weeks.
The Mazama football squad made their spring season one to remember. The Vikings raised their first state football championship trophy in April – not November – after capping an undefeated campaign with a 27-21 victory over Marist in a “culmination week” matchup put together by 4A athletic directors and endorsed by the OSAA.
The Oregon Tech softball team also reached the precipice of national victory, but fell just short, losing to rival Southern Oregon in the NAIA championship.
The good times continued to roll in the fall as the seasonal sports schedule returned to “normal.” Both the Mazama and Lost River football teams made deep postseason runs, making it to the state semifinals in their respective classes. In California, the Tulelake boys’ soccer won the CIF North Section fall soccer championship.
At the college level, all five of Oregon Tech’s fall sports made national postseason appearances and the Lady Owls’ soccer team stretched their season all the way to the NAIA final four.