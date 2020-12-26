2020 is one for the record books. And it will soon be one for the history books. It’s a year that not many in the basin will be sad to see go, marred as it was by a worldwide pandemic, low water, wildfires, economic stresses, lives upended at home and at work, schools knocked sidelong into disarray, a nasty presidential election and on and on and on. For most of us, the calendar can’t flip quick enough.
But with Christmas now in the rear view and that new year approaching, we wanted to look back on 2020. It’s pretty clear from the Klamath Basin’s top 10 stories of 2020 that this year was one wild ride.
1) COVID causes death, disruption in Klamath County
From a market in Wuhan, China, to the halls of Sky Lakes Medical Center, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus embarked on a world tour none of us will soon forget. COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, first arrived in Klamath County on March 7 through a travel-related case.
Though urban areas around the country saw hospitalizations and deaths spike in the spring, COVID-19’s spread in Klamath County remained relatively manageable at first — it took us eight months to reach 500 cases. It wasn’t on most peoples’ minds at first, but residents directly impacted by the virus urged their neighbors to take it seriously.
In November, however, the rural spike health officials had warned of finally came to fruition: Since November 12, the county has racked up more than 1,000 additional cases. Thirteen Klamath County residents have died.
How to respond to the pandemic stirred up a local dilemma between economics and health. Medical professionals enjoyed the community’s support at first, but during the November surge Klamath County Commissioners decried Governor Kate Brown’s mandated closing of some local businesses while Sky Lakes hospital resources became strained.
The pandemic formed an ominous backdrop to everything else that occurred in 2020. Conversations became filtered through masks or Zoom, and people had to find new ways to build community without seeing each other in person. Students grappled with the difficulties of online learning and tumultuous returns back to the classroom , the need for mental health services increased and businesses struggled to make it through closures.
But there were some bright spots.
The Gospel Mission distributed millions in food donations over the summer. The Klamath Tribes used CARES Act funding to purchase supplies and renovations for Chiloquin schools. And 4-H/FFA youth saw record sales at their first-ever virtual auction.
Now, with a vaccine on the horizon, the world can see the light at the end of this very long tunnel. But it could be months before life fully returns to normal.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 will cause death and disruption well into 2021.
2) Klamath dam removal back on track
Four years after Basin tribes, states and PacifiCorp signed the Amended Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement, a federal decision this summer threw the country’s largest dam removal effort into limbo.
The KHSA’s language was clear: In exchange for $200 million collected from its customers, PacifiCorp would be allowed to wipe its hands clean of four aging dams on the Klamath River. They would transfer the license to operate those dams, which had been renewed yearly since its expiration in 2004, to the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a nonprofit formed specifically to remove the dams and restore the river. By removing themselves from the license, PacifiCorp would absolve themselves of any responsibility related to dam removal.
In July, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees major permitting for energy projects, didn’t quite grant PacifiCorp that indemnity. They outlined a partial license transfer, which would ostensibly keep both KRRC and PacifiCorp on the hook for any unforeseen additional costs associated with the dam removal.
As signatories returned to the negotiation table to determine a way forward, politicians and activists urged PacifiCorp not to walk away from the deal, pointing out that re-licensing the dams to comply with modern environmental standards would likely be more costly than removing them.
In November, four months after the FERC decision, KHSA signatories announced a Memorandum of Agreement, which pledged additional funding from Oregon, California and PacifiCorp if the project exceeded its $450 million budget. The extra money may not even be used — KRRC and its subcontractors already have comprehensive insurance policies and contingency funding — it was more of a symbolic move to demonstrate to FERC that KHSA signatories are committed to seeing dam removal through.
Pending National Environmental Policy Act approval next year, KRRC expects to begin drawing down the reservoirs in 2022 and removing the dams in 2023.
3) Two Four Two Fire destroys homes, burns 14,473 acres
On the evening of Labor Day, a sudden and intense windstorm ripped across Oregon, southern Washington and northern California, fanning simultaneous blazes across the Cascades and Sierra Nevada. Parched vegetation, which had accumulated in forests that had not seen precipitation for months, ignited like gasoline.
Just north of Chiloquin, near the Williamson River Campground, the Two Four Two Fire sparked. How exactly is still under investigation, though there were power lines and campfires nearby. Under the cover of darkness, it quickly jumped Highway 97 and torched much of the ponderosa pine forest lining Spring Creek. Rural residents fled their homes to take shelter at the Kla-Mo-Ya Casino parking lot. Some couldn’t return for a week.
The wind didn’t stop for days, pushing the fire toward Fort Klamath. The Klamath Tribes braced for the destruction of culturally important sites near the Klamath Agency. Crews, many of whom live in or near the burn area, were astonished at the intensity of the blaze, which ballooned thousands of acres overnight. All in all, the fire burned nearly 15,000 acres, damaged 33 structures and destroyed 48 others.
Local charities swooped in to help fire victims, from local Red Cross volunteers placing evacuees in city hotels, to food banks and local fire departments collecting food and personal care items. It showed that during times of disaster and hardship, Klamath County residents show up for each other.
4) Irrigators rally, draw federal attention but not much water
Summer 2020 had the potential to be the worst growing season in Basin history, but organizing by Klamath Project irrigators drew attention from federal officials and prevented a full-blown catastrophe.
The Bureau of Reclamation announced a considerably low allocation of 140,000 acre-feet to the Klamath Project in April (a full allocation is 350,000 acre-feet), citing drought conditions and a biological opinion that required the agency to maintain Upper Klamath Lake levels for endangered suckers and threatened salmon in the Klamath watershed. Farmers and ranchers planned accordingly, but about a month later, Reclamation announced that lower-than-anticipated April precipitation meant that the allocation would be further cut by more than half. That would have meant a potential water shutoff would arrive in July.
In some ways, the situation was worse than the 2001 water shutoff because irrigators had already made plans for the 140,000 acre-feet allocation and invested in seeds, feed and hired workers.
Leaders in the Basin ag community organized ”Shut Down and Fed Up,” a protest of the water allocation. At the end of May, more than 2,000 people gathered at an idle field near Midland, in the shadow of the iconic Bucket Brigade bucket from 2001, having traveled more than 20 miles from Merrill through downtown Klamath Falls.
Irrigators intended the rally to draw national attention, and it worked. Within a month, Reclamation restored the drastically reduced allocation to what it had originally promised irrigators, and the Secretary of the Interior and Commissioner of Reclamation made their first-ever joint visit to the Klamath Basin. Reclamation also announced funding for five new or updated scientific initiatives in the basin, which stakeholders hope will better inform future water allocations.
5) Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest start conversation about racism in Klamath Falls
Shortly after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, protests against racial violence and police brutality erupted across the U.S. — including in Klamath Falls. While many urban areas more closely resembled war zones as demonstrators clashed with police, the local situation was tense but nonviolent.
A group of around 200 protestors peacefully gathered at Sugarman’s Corner in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. But rumors of Antifa buses coming to town (since disproven by local law enforcement) meant they weren’t the only people taking to the streets. Concerns about looting of local businesses motivated counter-protesters to gather on the other side of the street, toting guns, axes and other weapons. But they never used them, no businesses were damaged and tensions eventually calmed.
The demonstration set in motion a months-long campaign to address racism in Klamath Falls, which current and former residents of color have experienced firsthand. Organizers of the BLM protest celebrated what’s believed to be the city’s first ever Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States. The city formed an equity task force, which recommended that city council pass a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. In early December, after much back-and-forth about the wording of the resolution, the council unanimously passed it, marking what supporters see as the beginning of Klamath Falls’ reckoning with racism.
6) Greg Walden retires and Cliff Bentz takes his place
Longtime U.S. Representative for most of rural Oregon, Greg Walden has been Klamath’s voice in the U.S. House since 1999.
In late 2019 he announced he would not run for re-election, opening the strongly Republican district to a rush of challengers. Former Oregon state senator Cliff Bentz emerged from the GOP scrum in the May primary, and then soundly defeated Democrat and Klamath Falls resident Alex Spenser in the general election in November.
Both Bentz and Spenser said navigating Klamath Basin water issues would be critical during their time in Washington. Bentz now gets the chance to do so. The changing of the guard brings the possibility of a breakthrough on basin water issues, but it also means that the House’s powerful Energy and Commerce committee will no longer be led by an Oregon Republican.
7) Crater Lake has ups and downs in 2020 with visitation, damage
While COVID-19 limited indoor gatherings, many took to Klamath’s vast outdoor recreation opportunities — including Crater Lake National Park — for a change of scenery.
Attendance at the park broke records this year for historic high numbers of visitors during two months. But the park also saw three months of record low visitation.
The high number of visitors also brought problems with people bringing prohibited items like inflatable kayaks and wetsuits to the pristine lake. A decrease in staffing due to COVID-19 also meant some facilities were closed, including restrooms at the lakeshore. Park staff reported that the bathroom was broken into and vandalized.
Park staff also noted much more litter than normal, from toilet paper to cigarette butts flicked into the lake. The damages prompted an increase in staffing to educate visitors on taking care of the park.
In August, one of the record high months, visitors also illegally entered the caldera outside of the Cleetwood Trail down to the lake. Rescue crews were deployed, but the seven visitors climbed out on their own.
8) Kidnapping, torture case roils Klamath Falls
Two Klamath Falls men are facing a string of charges, including attempted murder, assault and kidnapping, after police investigations turned up at least four victims who say they were abducted and tortured by the pair in 2020.
The first victim who was identified claimed Elliot Parker, 31, and Harland Wright, 32, held him against his will and tortured him and mutilated his dog. Another victim in September claimed the two men forced him to cut off his own finger and to climb naked into a box.
Klamath Falls Police Department is still investigating and asking any additional victims to come forward and the community for any tips. This already complicated case could expand further in 2021.
9) Wilsonart to build manufacturing plant in Klamath Falls
2020 was a difficult year for many economic sectors, and there was plenty of pain in the Klamath Basin economy.
However, there were some local bright spots. Perhaps the biggest was the Oct. 15 announcement that Wilsonart Engineered Services, a Texas-based manufacturer, would open a plant in Klamath Falls that will employ 50 people and perhaps many more, should it expand in the future.
It is expected to bring $20 million into the Klamath economy. At the groundbreaking, economic development officials said the plant could spur further development at the industrial park located of Wesgo Road.
Other big economic news for the county in 2020 included reopening of the Gilchrist lumber mill, a new Love’s travel center coming to Klamath Falls in 2021 and sale of the $800 million Swan Lake hydro energy project to a Danish company.
10) Botulism outbreak kills tens of thousands of Tule Lake birds
While fires were the most conspicuous product of this year’s exceptionally hot and dry summer, a quiet killer lurked within the warm waters of the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges. The 70,000-plus acre Caldwell Fire at the end of July prevented refuge biologists from assessing the conditions of Tule Lake Refuge, and a botulism outbreak of epic proportions broke out on its shallow sump.
Tens of thousands of birds died from the paralyzing bacteria, which spreads through warm, shallow water, dead bird carcasses and maggots. A deadly cycle ramped up, infecting and killing more birds than refuge staff could mitigate.
More than 30,000 ducks, shorebirds and other waterfowl were affected — more than triple the largest outbreak in recent years — and most of them died.
But a duck hospital, run by nonprofit Bird Ally X, successfully revived most of the birds that weren’t immediately killed by botulism. They cared for more than 2,000 patients with a 94% recovery rate, but COVID-19 meant that they had to do it all with limited staff and resources.
Help arrived to Lower Klamath and Tule Lake Refuges through water deliveries from the Klamath Project, which allowed managers to deepen Tule Lake and keep one of Lower Klamath’s permanent wetlands wet. That water had been freed up through the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency, which aims to artificially reduce farmers’ demands for water by paying them to idle their land. The deliveries were a testament to the positive relationship between Basin farmers and wildlife refuges.
Additionally, Friends of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County caught wind of the Klamath Basin’s plight and raised more than $7,000 to send to Bird Ally X. That allowed the duck hospital to hire more permanent interns and expand its capacity to treat the influx of avian patients.