Elk Foundation banquet set for Feb. 22The Klamath Falls chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host its 32nd annual banquet and fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with dinner served buffet style.
Dinner, membership and either a hat or mug is $70, with additional discounted ticket packages available. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For information, call Wendy at 541-331-1331. Tickets are available at Coastal, Parker’s Rod & Gun Rack, or at www.rmeft.org/Oregon.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walksCRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays through April 26. They will also be offered daily from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake. Along the way, participants discover how winter affects Crater Lake and the park’s plants and animals.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
Fee free days offered at national parksWASHINGTON – The National Park Service has four more entrance fee-free days in 2020, according to a news release. On each of these days, all national parks will waive entrance fees, including Crater Lake National Park and Lava Beds National Monument.
The remaining dates for 2020 are:
n Saturday, April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
n Tuesday, Aug. 25 – National Park Service Birthday
n Saturday, Sept. 26 – National Public Lands Day
n Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
Other federal land management agencies offering their own fee-free days in 2020 include the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Weekend fishing opportunities:n Recent warm weather has made ice conditions suspect on many waterbodies. Please use extra caution when venturing out onto the ice for ice fishing.
n Ana Reservoir offers a unique fishing experience for hybrid bass throughout the winter. Fishing has been fair.
n Best bet for the Klamath area continues to be native redband trout in the Klamath River. Check out the stretch between the Powerhouse and California state line.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/crla.