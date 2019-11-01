History tour of Spencer area Saturday
A free tour of historic sites in the Spencer area west of Keno will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 10 a.m. in a parking area on the north side of Highway 66 at milepost 44 and on the east side of the Klamath River, according to a news release.
The drive-a-long tour, jointly sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Shaw Historical Library and open to anyone interested, will conclude around noon.
Most of the tour will be on gravel roads passable by automobiles. One stop will require high clearance and car pooling or shuttling may be required at that spot. Later stops on the tour will include walking short distances in the woods over uneven ground.
Stops will include the McCollum lumber mill site, the Applegate Trail crossing site, Spencer Cemetery and the Spencer Creek fish hatchery site.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.
ODFW Klamath County hunting report:
n Fall black bear: Season remains open through Nov. 30 for eastside units. Bears can be found throughout the county with best prospects in the Cascades or in the Interstate Units. Look for food sources, scat, or a good water source to increase chance of success. Remember to check-in any harvested bears at an ODFW office.
n Cougar: Hunting is open and populations are healthy and distributed throughout the district in any area with a big game prey base. A good hunting strategy is to check for tracks after snowfall events and then use calling to lure a cougar into range. Don’t forget successful hunters must check-in cougars within 10 days after harvest.
n Coyote: Hunting opportunities are available throughout the district. Be aware that bobcats and cougars may respond to predator calls, and separate licensing and open season limitations exist for these species. Please consult the annual Big Game hunting regulations for further information.
n Ground squirrel: Hunting is best on sunny days. Best prospects are in pasture and hay fields. Be sure to ask permission before entering private land.
n Mountain quail: Season will be open through January 2020. Best prospects for mountain quail are in the lower elevations of the Keno Unit in brushy areas. Access is good on Green Diamond Resource lands or BLM.
n California quail: Best areas are in the foothills adjacent to ag lands. Season remains open through Jan. 31.
n Waterfowl: The season opened on Oct. 5 for duck and goose. Duck season will continue with some short breaks through Jan. 19, and goose season extending to Jan. 26 for Canada geese and March 10 for white-fronted. Hunting for ducks and geese has been good. Productive areas include Lower Klamath and Upper Klamath Refuges, Agency Lake, Sprague River, and Lost River.
n Forest grouse: Season continues through Jan. 31. Best prospects are in the Cascade Mountains for both blue and ruffed grouse, although there are fair numbers of blue grouse in forested habitat in eastern Klamath County.
n Eurasian collared-doves: There are lots of opportunities to hunt these non-native game birds. Season is open year-round with no bag limit restrictions. A hunting license is required.