Haunted cave tours at Lava Beds
Lava Beds National Monument will host its Haunted Cave Tours event Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, according to a news release.
Four frightfully fun tours over the two days of the haunting, both days at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., will each last around one hour, and take up to 15 brave souls each. The 11 a.m. tour will be family friendly, and the 2 p.m. will have more scares, spooks and surprises (BOO!).
Though there will be no crawling on either of these frightening tours, there will be instances of ducking and traversing on uneven terrain. Participants are asked to wear proper footwear (where are those footsteps coming from hmmm ...), and be aware that these tours are not recommended for children under 5. And while there is no additional charge for this ghostly program, the $25 per car entry fee is applicable.
Call 530-667-8113 to reserve a spot, as reservations are required and go quickly. Note that your best luck of reaching a zombie ... we mean ... park ranger ... on the phone is to call the visitor center during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hunting seasons are in full swing
The recent cold, wet weather should improve many hunts, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
General season coast buck is open and Cascade buck reopens Saturday. The cool, wet weather should have bucks moving around more.
Cold and wet are preferred conditions for duck hunting, which is open statewide.
Goose hunters also can plan to spend a cool day in the field this weekend.
Upland bird seasons – pheasant, quail, forest grouse, chukar and partridge – are open across the state. The number of grouse tails and wings being deposited in westside collection barrels suggest a strong season is underway.
Best bets for weekend fishing
This week’s rain should get salmon moving and trout on the bite.
n Rain should also get Chinook that have been holding in the north coast estuaries on the move upriver.
n Forecasted rain should pull Chinook out of the tidewater of the Coos and Coquille and send them on their way upriver.
n Coho season is well underway on the Sandy and Clackamas rivers, and they have begun moving into the North Santiam.
n Several waterbodies in the Willamette and southwest zones are being stocked with trout this week.
n Fall can be some of the best trout fishing of the year in the central Oregon lakes and reservoirs. The cooler temperatures have sent most of the crowds home, and put trout on the bite as they feed aggressively to prepare for winter.
n Coho and fall Chinook are starting to arrive in the Umatilla in good numbers.
n Steelhead are starting to move into the John Day River.
— Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife