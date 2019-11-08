Mercury in focus at Monday astronomy event
Telescopes will be set up at the Klamath Commons Park on Main Street on Monday morning, to provide an opportunity to see the planet Mercury as it passes across the face of the sun, according to a news release.
“A transit of Mercury across the sun is something that comes along only about once every 10 years,” said Klamath County Museum Manager Todd Kepple. “To see it with one’s own eyes helps us gain our own personal perspective on the size of objects in our solar system. All we need are clear skies on Monday morning.”
The transit will be in process as the sun rises shortly after 7 a.m. and will end about 10 a.m.
Because Mercury is so small compared to the sun, a telescope equipped with a solar filter is required to see the event. People should never look at the sun, even with sunglasses.
Fees waived on Veterans Day at national parks
Free admission to all National Park Service sites, including national parks and national monuments, will be offered on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. This is the final fee free day for 2019.
Author Ken Johnston to speak at Audubon meeting
Ken Johnston, local author and longtime Klamath Audubon member, will the guest speaker at the Audubon’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St., according to a news release.
During his career as a secondary science teacher the Klamath Basin, he spent many summers as an interpretive ranger at Lassen Volcanic National Park. This experience resulted in extensive research on California gold rush trails and the publication of two books. His talk is titled “Peter Lassen and his Gold Rush Trail.”
Weekend fishing opportunities:
Campbell, Cottonwood Meadows and Deadhorse lakes are good choices for some great fall trout fishing.
n Campbell: Fishing has been pretty good and steady at Campbell Lake this past month. Trolling and casting lures from a boat should also catch both rainbow and brook trout. Bait fishing on the bottom and under a bobber can also produce plenty of fish. As always trolling flies is a great way to catch trout.
n Cottonwood Meadows: Last week fishing was good with rainbow trout in the 8- to 15-inch range. Anglers caught 35 trout trolling lures and flies as well as stripping leeches over the weed beds. There are larger trout in this lake, but they didn’t want to play that day.
n Deadhorse: This lake Has been producing some really nice trout over 20-inches this past month. Trolling flies and lures can produce some very nice rainbows and bait fishing is always a good technique at this lake. Get up to Deadhorse Lake this fall before the snow limits access.
n Best bet in the Klamath Basin is to target brook trout in the upper areas of the Sprague, Sycan or Long Creek.
— Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife