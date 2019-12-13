Klamath Trails Alliance sets December meetingsKlamath Trails Alliance will host two December trail meeting, according to a news release. The first December meeting will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive. The second December meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Zach’s Bikes, 831 Main St.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meetings, which are an open forum to discuss ways to further KTA’s mission of promoting trails in Klamath County. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walksCRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays — except Dec. 25 — through April 26. They will also be offered daily from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 and from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake. Along the way, participants discover how winter affects Crater Lake and the park’s plants and animals.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. The visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on Dec. 25. Scout troops, hiking clubs, and other organized groups may be able to arrange for a separate tour, staff permitting. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/crla.
Day-use parking permits reduced in DecemberOregon state parks annual day-use parking permit are available for $25 through Dec. 31, according to a news release. This is a $5 deduction from the regular price of $30.
Passes can be purchased at store.oregonstateparks.org. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon State Parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt.
Weekend fishing opportunities:■ Best bet remains the Klamath River below Keno Dam and J.C. Boyle dam to the Frain Ranch.
■ The Ana Reservoir and River are good bets for winter fishing. Both are spring fed waterbodies and remain a constant temperature throughout the year.
■ Ice fishing safety — With several water bodies beginning to ice over, anglers need to be cautious during first-ice conditions. Take the following precautions: use the “buddy system,” wear a personal flotation device in case of thin ice, carry a throw-rope, and use a heavy metal staff to check for thin-ice. For more ice safety tips, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/thickness.html.