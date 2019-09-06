Klamath Trails Alliance meeting Sept. 13
Klamath Trails Alliance will have its September trail meeting Friday, Sept. 13, according to a news release. The meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meeting. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Crescent Lake Sno-Park to close for paving
CRESCENT – Visitors to the Crescent Lake area should be advised that the Crescent Lake Sno-Park, including restrooms and information kiosk, will be temporarily closed for repaving during the second week of September, according to a news release. The sno-park is located on the Deschutes National Forest near the junction of Forest Roads 60 and 6005.
The repaving project will add an asphalt overlay on top of the existing cracked surface. A contractor will be doing the work from Sept. 9 through 13. The work is funded through a grant in partnership with Oregon Parks and Recreation.
For more information, call the Crescent Lake Ranger District at 541-433-3200.
Collier to host Loggers Breakfast Sunday
A fundraiser Loggers Breakfast will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the cookhouse in Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin.
Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 11 years old and younger. There will also be wagon rides and live music.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471 Ext. 24.
Volunteers sought for Sycan project
The Nature Conservancy is seeking volunteers to participate in a Sycan Marsh preservation project Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8, according to a news release. During this work party, volunteers will remove old fencing. Participants are asked to bring sturdy hiking shoes, a long-sleeved work shirt and pants, a daypack, full rain gear, a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, a towel, toiletries and personal items, one to two large water bottles, insect repellent and camping/overnight gear.
Registration is required at nature.org/oregonworkparties. For more information, call 503-802-8100 or email orvolunteers@tnc.org.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is concluding its guided hike season with a walk through the woods.
Caledonia Woodlands hike: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.
To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.