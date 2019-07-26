Native plants focus of Saturday field trip
A field trip to see native plants in the Boundary Springs area of Crater Lake National Park will be offered Saturday, July 27, by the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, according to a news release.
The all-day outing will include a round-trip hike of about five miles to the springs, with a gain of about 200 feet in elevation. The event is free and open to anyone interested.
Native orchids are among the plants expected to be seen, along with numerous other forest and wetland species common at higher elevations.
Those interested in participating are invited to join a carpool behind the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., at 8 a.m. There will be a regrouping with other participants at the entrance of the parking lot at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino at 8:45 a.m.
From the casino, the distance to the trailhead is about 60 miles. High clearance vehicles are recommended for the final part of the drive. Space for parking is extremely limited, so carpooling is advised. Participants should bring water, insect repellent, sunscreen and lunch or snacks.
Wingwatchers trail maintenance day Saturday
Trail maintenance will be held by the Wingwatchers from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday starting at the visitors center at 205 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
Tools will be provided to volunteers, who are advised to bring their own gloves.
Spring Creek Kayak Tours offered at Collier
Kayak tours of Spring Creek at Collier Memorial State Park are offered through September, according to a news release.
The tours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for $25 per person. All gear is provided. Participants are asked to arrive at the Spring Creek Day Use Area 20 minutes before the tours begin.
For more information, and to register, visit store.oregonstateparks.org and click on “tours/events.”
Weekend fishing opportunities:
Trout fishing in Fourmile Lake has been excellent.
Trout fishing also has been good in Long Creek and the North Fork Sprague River.
The trail to Blue Lake in the Gearhart Wilderness is open and fishing was excellent this past weekend.
This time of year, the Blitzen and Chewaucan rivers can be good places to target native redband trout.
Fourmile and Anthony lakes are scheduled to be stocked this week.
— Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is offering the following excursions. To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.
Ranger Springs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. See Ranger Springs gush from the ground, surrounded by wildflowers. Total distance is 6 miles with elevation gain and loss.
Caledonia Woodlands: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.