Ride the Rim brings over 4,000 people to Crater Lake
Crater Lake National Park, in partnership with Discover Klamath, hosted two Ride the Rim days on Sept. 14 and 21 which drew a total of 4,200 people to the park. East Rim Drive from North Junction to Park Headquarters was closed to motorized vehicles to allow for nonmotorized recreation including biking, hiking, and running.
Of the 3,300 people who pre-registered through Discover Klamath, 90% attended. An additional 1,230 registered the day of the event. Of the total that attended, there were people from 38 states and seven countries. Discover Klamath stated in a news release that it hopes to grow the event more next year and has set dates for the 2020 Ride the Rim for Sept. 12 and 19.
Banding, tracking birds to be discussed on field trip
Klamath Audubon will hold a field trip on how the Klamath Bird Observatory research staff bands and tracks small birds on Saturday, according to a news release.
Those participating will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Running Y Ranch Lodge and carpool to the 7 Mile Guard Station near Fort Klamath, returning to the lodge by 11:30 a.m.
Speaker to discuss lead ammunition, harm to birds
Klamath Basin Audubon Society will host featured speaker Mary Coolidge at its 6:30 p.m. public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St.
Coolidge is the BirdSafe and Lead-free campaign coordinator from Portland Audubon. She will speak about California condors, their current status and reintroduction to Oregon. She will also talk about lead ammunition and the harm it does to birds.
There will be light refreshments, socializing and book sales followed by a brief business meeting and program.
Klamath Trails Alliance meeting Oct. 11
Klamath Trails Alliance will have its September trail meeting Friday, Oct. 11, according to a news release. The meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meeting. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Star Party to focus on Jupiter, Saturn Saturday
Observation of the moon and the planets Jupiter and Saturn will be offered during a star party event sponsored by the Klamath County Museum on Saturday, Oct. 5, according to a news release.
The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the soccer field at the YMCA, 1221 S. Alameda Ave.
“We’ll get a good look at some of the topography of the moon’s surface during the first-quarter phase this weekend,” said Greg Christensen, a museum volunteer coordinating the event.
Anyone who has a telescope is welcome to join the event.
Other upcoming astronomy events include:
n Nov. 11 – Mercury transit across the sun
n Nov. 23 – Venus meets Jupiter
n Dec. 28 – Moon and Venus photo op
For more information call the museum at 541-882-1000.