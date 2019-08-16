Free fishing in Oregon Saturday, Sunday
It’s free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, according to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.
During these two days, no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement) are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon for both residents and non-residents.
Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. If you are fishing for salmon, steelhead or marine species like rockfish, remember to check the Fishing section of the Recreation Report for the zone you want to fish to find the latest regulations.
Fee-free days offered at national parks
Free admission to all National Park Service sites, including national parks and national monuments, will be offered on the following fee-free dates this year:
n Aug. 25: National Park Service birthday
n Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
n Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Upcoming events at Collier Memorial State Park:
n A Dutch oven cooking demonstration will be given from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the campground.
n Intertribal storyteller Ralph Watah will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the park’s South Falls day-use area amphitheater. Watah will tell tales of animals and the lessons they teach us.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471 Ext. 24.
Free Fishing Day in California Aug. 31
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 31 for 2019’s final Free Fishing Day in California, when anyone can try their hand at angling – no fishing license required.
All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect. Every angler must have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.
Anglers can review the sport fishing regulations at wildlife.ca.gov/regulations or use CDFW’s mobile web site to view freshwater limits and regulations specific to a body of water map.dfg.ca.gov/sportfishingregs.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is offering the following excursions. To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.
Ranger Springs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. See Ranger Springs gush from the ground, surrounded by wildflowers. Total distance is 6 miles with elevation gain and loss.
Caledonia Woodlands: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.