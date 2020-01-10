‘Ecological Jewel’ topic at Tuesday Audubon meetingRon Larson will make a presentation on “Klamath Basin Wetlands and their Birds — An Ecological Jewel” at the Klamath Audubon meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fisher Nicholson Realty at 403 Main St., according to a news release.
Over one million years in the making, Klamath Basin wetlands provide a critical and increasingly rare habitat for many species of birds and aquatic life, he said.
Museum plans series of upcoming astronomy eventsA series of astronomy events has been scheduled in the Klamath Falls area to observe objects in the night sky this year, according to a news release.
The events, referred to as star parties, are sponsored by the Klamath County Museum. Volunteer amateur astronomers will be on hand at each event to provide telescopes for viewing objects such as planets, stars, star clusters, nebulae and distant galaxies.
“Some of our events will be held right here in town, but for other events we’ll have to go a ways out of town to find darker skies for viewing deep-sky objects,” said museum manager Todd Kepple.
The first event of the year is scheduled to begin after sunset on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sukraw Farms, 1800 Lower Klamath Lake Road. Winter constellations will be featured during the event, and a warming station will be provided.
Following are other astronomy events planned by the museum:
■ Conjunction of Mercury and Venus, May 23.
■ Perseid meteor shower, Aug. 11.
■ Jupiter, Saturn and Mars visible, Oct. 18.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walksCRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays through April 26. They will also be offered daily from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 and from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake. Along the way, participants discover how winter affects Crater Lake and the park’s plants and animals.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/crla.
Wildlife viewing opportunities:■ Rough-legged hawks are beginning to show up from northern breeding locations and are easily found foraging around agricultural areas throughout the Klamath Basin. Look for red-tailed hawks and northern harriers in agricultural areas as well.
■ Bald eagles have begun moving into the Klamath Basin. Good areas to view wintering bald eagles are along Eagle Ridge and Shoalwater Bay accessed from Eagle Ridge Road from Highway 140. The Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge provides great viewing opportunities as well.
■ The Tule Lake and Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuges offer excellent viewing opportunities during the fall. Ducks, geese, and shorebirds are the main attraction now.
— Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife